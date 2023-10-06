Body found in search for missing man last seen in Kirkcaldy

A body has been found in the search for a man who was reported missing from Kirkcaldy.

Ian Wilson, 64, was last seen in the Fife town on Monday night.

It is not believed to be suspicious.

It comes after police launched an appeal to trace Ian.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 5.40 pm on Friday, 6 October 2023, the body of a man was recovered by officers near to Home Farm View, Kirkcaldy.

“Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Ian Wilson, 64, missing from Kirkcaldy since Monday, 2 October, has been made aware.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”