BGT star Cammy Barnes confirms first Fife headline show since TV appearance

The singer will perform at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline next month.

By Chloe Burrell
Fife barber Cammy Barnes on Britain's Got Talent.
Cammy Barnes on BGT. Image: ITV

A singing barber has announced his first Fife headline show since appearing on Britain’s Got Talent.

Cammy Barnes, from Methil, appeared on the ITV show and impressed the judging panel with his rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License.

He reached the BGT semi-final before being knocked out.

The singer told The Courier how it was the birth of his daughter Bonnie who inspired him to enter BGT.

‘Big day’ for Cammy Barnes announcing PJ Molloys show

Now the former Kirkland High School pupil will take to the stage at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline next month.

Previewing the show announcement on X, Cammy said: “It’s a big big day in the Cammy camp today.

“I’m announcing my first Fife headline show (since BGT).

Fife singer Cammy Barnes.
Cammy will play PJ Molloys. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I reckon it’s been years since I headlined a show in Fife so I’m super super excited.

“Presale tickets go on sale Thursday and general sale on Friday.

“I think they’re going to sell out fast so grab them as quick as you can.”

