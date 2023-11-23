R&A submits planning application for new staff base in St Andrews

The R&A has submitted a planning application for a new purpose-built base for its staff in St Andrews.

Golf’s governing body has significant global responsibilities and its staff work from five different buildings across the town.

However, it bought a parcel of land in the St Andrews West development just over a year ago in the hope of bringing everyone under one roof.

The R&A planning application is for a modern building on the western outskirts of St Andrews, close to the A91.

And if approved, work will begin next August and take 18 months.

The R&A hopes to have the new base open by April 2026.

Headquarters will remain at clubhouse

The body says it will still be headquartered in the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse and the Old Course.

And its operations will continue at the R&A World Golf Museum, as well as at Allan Robertson House at Kingsbarns and its storage facility in Cupar.

St Andrews West is a large, mixed-use development which is already home to Madras College.

Land is also allocated for university and employment uses.

The wider development is promoted by St Andrews West LLP.

Work continues on changing facilities

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the creation of better shower and changing facilities for members of the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse.

The basement is being extended under the club car park to the north of the building.

The R&A works to uphold a single code for the rules of golf and governs the sport worldwide, apart from in the United States and Mexico.

It also stages The Open every year, with the prestigious 150th event taking place in St Andrews in 2022.