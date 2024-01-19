Second Glenrothes Labour candidate withdraws from selection race amid ‘sexy and satanic’ books row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second Glenrothes Labour candidate withdraws from selection race amid ‘sexy and satanic’ books row

Lynn Davis was the only person left on the party's shortlist for the Westminster seat.

By Claire Warrender
Labour candidate Altany Craik and Lynn Davis
Altany Craik and Lynn Davis had been vying for support to stand as Labour's candidate. Image: DC Thomson.

Labour’s candidate selection process for the Glenrothes seat has been thrown into further doubt with the only remaining hopeful withdrawing from the shortlist.

Fife College lecturer Lynn Davis hoped to become the party’s Westminster candidate at the next general election.

However, the selection has been on hold since Labour axed veteran candidate Altany Craik amid concerns about some books he authored.

Labour councillor Altany Craik was forced to stand down as a candidate.

It’s believed party bosses considered the supernatural horror writer’s works too “sexy and satanic”.

Ms Davis called for Mr Craik to be reinstated last month and talks are still ongoing.

But she has now pulled out after what she termed “an exceptionally challenging” few months.

She announced the move on X on Friday, while thanking party members for their support.

‘There’s nobody left standing’

A Labour insider said the decision had heightened fears Labour could “parachute” in a candidate who had been rejected elsewhere.

And he also expressed concerns about the ongoing delay to the process.

He said: “Now there’s nobody left standing for Labour in Glenrothes and Mid Fife and the party will need to find someone else.

“We still don’t know what’s going to happen with Altany, although he has a meeting with the party next week.

“That will go over the reasons why he’s not being allowed to stand.

“They haven’t even set a date to pick a candidate yet.

“What happens if Rishi Sunak calls a general election tomorrow?”

‘Labour ‘could win’ Glenrothes and Mid Fife seat

Veteran Glenrothes councillor Altany Craik is said to be popular with Labour members in Fife.

Many have been left reeling at the way he has been treated.

And the insider claimed former Prime Minister Gordon Brown was among those who had been in touch to offer condolences.

Members previously expressed concerns that Glenrothes and Mid Fife would be an attractive seat for members who failed the selection process elsewhere.

“It’s a seat we could win,” they said.

“The problem for us is they could be parachuted in with no connection to the area or understanding of the issues that matter.”

