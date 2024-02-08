Plans for Pepe’s Piri Piri, Sun Shack and convenience store in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans for Pepe’s Piri Piri, Sun Shack and convenience store in Kirkcaldy

The site on Rosslyn Street will also include a Salvation Army donation centre.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Pepe's Piri Piri takeaway in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Plans for a Pepe’s Piri Piri takeaway, a Sun Shack tanning salon and a convenience store have been revealed for a new retail development in Kirkcaldy.

The convenience store, Avens, will stock Stuart’s bakery and Co-op goods.

Construction of the units between Bank of Scotland and Fife Ice Arena has been ongoing for several months and is close to completion.

Pepe’s Piri Piri Kirkcaldy to be second site in Fife

It is not known when the businesses will move in, but Avens’ website suggests the shop is planning to open this month.

It will be a second outlet in Fife for Pepe’s Piri Piri, with a takeaway already open in Rosyth.

The chain – which also has a takeaway in Perth – is further planning to open in Dundee alongside Fireaway Pizza in a move into a former TSB bank.

Planning permission for two retail units and two hot food takeaways has been approved for the Rosslyn Street site by Fife Council.

The Rosslyn Street units. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson

The project is expected to create 80 new jobs in the area.

The site was previously home to industrial units and a petrol station and is hoped to provide a “convenient shopping experience for the residents but also contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal of the area”.

The development also includes 54 car parking spaces.

It comes after Abbotshall hotel in Kirkcaldy revealed it will reopen this month following a “major refurbishment”.

Plans to introduce Scottish tapas at a bar in the town have also been announced after it was acquired by Lauren Hutchison, who already runs The Steadings restaurant.

Conversation