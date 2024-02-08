Plans for Pepe’s Piri Piri, Sun Shack and convenience store in Kirkcaldy

Plans for a Pepe’s Piri Piri takeaway, a Sun Shack tanning salon and a convenience store have been revealed for a new retail development in Kirkcaldy.

The site on Rosslyn Street will also include a Salvation Army donation centre.

The convenience store, Avens, will stock Stuart’s bakery and Co-op goods.

Construction of the units between Bank of Scotland and Fife Ice Arena has been ongoing for several months and is close to completion.

Pepe’s Piri Piri Kirkcaldy to be second site in Fife

It is not known when the businesses will move in, but Avens’ website suggests the shop is planning to open this month.

It will be a second outlet in Fife for Pepe’s Piri Piri, with a takeaway already open in Rosyth.

The chain – which also has a takeaway in Perth – is further planning to open in Dundee alongside Fireaway Pizza in a move into a former TSB bank.

Planning permission for two retail units and two hot food takeaways has been approved for the Rosslyn Street site by Fife Council.

The project is expected to create 80 new jobs in the area.

The site was previously home to industrial units and a petrol station and is hoped to provide a “convenient shopping experience for the residents but also contribute to the overall aesthetic appeal of the area”.

The development also includes 54 car parking spaces.

It comes after Abbotshall hotel in Kirkcaldy revealed it will reopen this month following a “major refurbishment”.

Plans to introduce Scottish tapas at a bar in the town have also been announced after it was acquired by Lauren Hutchison, who already runs The Steadings restaurant.