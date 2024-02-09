Swilcan Bridge: What’s the state of play one year on from St Andrews golf uproar?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Swilcan Bridge: What’s the state of play one year on from St Andrews golf uproar?

This time last year St Andrews Links Trust bowed to pressure and removed a controversial paved area from the Old Course but the issue still lingers in the minds of some golfers.

By Claire Warrender
The Swilcan Bridge patio on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It’s a year since St Andrews golf chiefs provoked a storm of fury by installing a “patio” at the Swilcan Bridge.

The Links Trust’s efforts to prevent wear and tear at iconic Old Course landmark became global news, with former Open champion Nick Faldo among the critics.

<yoastmark class=

One golf fan even likened it to “drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa”.

The 700-year-old bridge is one of the most famous spots in golf.

And while the stone structure was quickly removed by red-faced workers, a year on it seems the issue lingers in the memories of many golf fans.

One golfer joked this week: “This will always be how I choose to remember the Old Course.”

Another added: “I want to go back to the period in time where the patio built on the Swilcan Bridge was the biggest issue in golf…”

But while the patio may have gone, the issue of wear remains, with thousands of tourists emulating sports’ biggest names every year.

So what is the Links Trust’s plan B?

Swilcan Bridge patio ‘not in keeping’

It’s no secret such substantial foot traffic damages the grass and causes erosion.

And this is a headache for the Trust charged with keeping the course above par.

They bowed to public pressure during last year’s “Swilcan Bridge patio” hoo-ha, saying they were  “unable to keep a look in keeping with the iconic setting”.

And they have since explored a range of options in the hope of finding a permanent solution.

Damage to the immediate area around Swilcan Bridge in October 2022. Image: St Andrews Links Trust.
Damage to the immediate area around Swilcan Bridge in October 2022. Image: St Andrews Links Trust.

And it seems they have now gone back to basics and are keeping on top of it through regular upkeep.

A spokesperson said: “Our greenkeeping team are undertaking a regular cycle of reseeding and returfing the area around the Swilcan Bridge as and when required in order to maintain the area in as good order as possible.

“This is the most appropriate solution for the issue at this time.”

Reseeding welcomed as ‘more discreet’

St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston welcomed the approach, describing it as much more discreet.

“Some locals get very exercised by any change to historic parts of St Andrews, including the Links,” she said.

“But I think visitors would have been bit surprised by seeing something so obvious on the golf course.

“What they’re doing now is certainly far better.”

