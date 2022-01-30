Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We need support’: Community meeting to decide fate of Alyth sports club

By Anita Diouri
January 30 2022, 8.00am
Alyth Bowling and Tennis Club
Alyth Bowling and Tennis Club. Picture: Kim Cessford.

The fate of Alyth Bowling and Tennis Club is to be decided at a community meeting next month.

And the local community is being urged to turn out to help give it a secure future.


Alyth Bowling and Tennis Club. Picture: Kim Cessford.

It comes as membership has significantly dropped over recent years and concerns grow over the impact of the pandemic in the club’s long-term prospects.

And bosses hope the meeting will encourage locals to get involved to safeguard it for future generations.

Decline in membership

President Allan Strachan has been involved at the club since he was a teenager.

When he first joined, there were between 150 and 200 members.

Now, there are around 30, with only a dozen or so active regulars.

Allan is determined to ensure the club remains open – but desperately needs support from the community.

Now in his 50s, he said: “As the community comes out of Covid, we need support to run.

“It is over 100 years old this club. I have been a member since I was 14.

“It would be a terrible thing if it was to close.

“We are asking people ‘Do they want the club to be there?’

“If we open this year after Covid and we don’t get enough people, it will close.

“What the club needs most at the moment is people being involved to make it a good place where people want to come to.

“I am trying to be proactive instead of reactive.”

He added: “What I hope happens is we get an influx of 50 or 60 members.

“It would give it a new lease of life.

“It is financially stable now.

“But if we go on like this after Covid it wouldn’t be and there’s no going back from that.”

‘I care passionately about the club’

And Allan hopes he can reinvigorate locals’ interest in bowls as part of efforts to save the club.

“This is just my opinion, but bowling as a sport is going to struggle after the pandemic,” he said.


Alyth Bowling and Tennis Club. Picture: Kim Cessford.

“We have always struggled to get younger people to play the sport.

“And older people are more wary to come out.

“I care passionately about the club. And I want to see it have the best future and be there for future generations.”

The meeting will be held at Alyth Bowling and Tennis Club at 7pm on February 16.

