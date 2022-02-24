Niel Gow festival to go ahead – a year after bronze statue unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Niel Gow festival to go ahead – a year after bronze statue unveiled

By Anita Diouri
February 24 2022, 7.00am Updated: February 24 2022, 8.33am
Niel Gow Festival
Festival Director Pete Clark. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

A celebration of the life of Perthshire fiddler Niel Gow will go ahead next month, two years after it was postponed by Covid.

Born at Strathbaan in 1727, the 18th Century fiddler regularly played with Robert Burns and performed for Bonnie Prince Charlie.

It has been over a year since Niel Gow was commemorated with a bronze statue next to Dunkeld Bridge.

Niel Gow statue
Niel Gow statue. Picture: Kenny Smith.

In March 2020, the festival was cancelled just five days before it was due to begin.

And restrictions meant celebrations could not be held – until now.

Organisers are delighted to be able to bring people together for a weekend of “great music and craic”.

What can we expect from the festival?

The 17th annual festival takes place from March 18 to 20 at Birnam Arts.

It will begin on the Friday with a concert featuring a number of fiddlers, and there will be performances across the weekend.

Meanwhile, there will be opportunities for budding fiddlers to learn from the masters in one-hour workshops on Saturday and Sunday.

And the Niel Gow statue will also play a prominent part of the festival with the Gow Gathering ahead of a walk along the Tay.

Festival Director and Chair of the Niel Gow Festival Society Pete Clark said: “This will be the first live festival since the installation of the Niel Gow sculpture.

Niel Gow Festival
Festival Director Pete Clark. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“To celebrate, fiddlers will gather around the memorial on the morning of Sunday March 20 and play a few tunes, before setting off on a walk along the banks of the Tay and the Braan to Niel Gow cottage in the village of Inver.

“I’m looking forward to seeing – and hearing – many old friends.

“For me, the highlights of any festival include the spontaneous sessions which can happen, informal gatherings of musicians playing together for the sheer joy of it.”

He added: “After such a long break, I’m sure that festival-goers are in for a real treat this year.”

What is the Niel Gow statue?

The Niel Gow statue was unveiled in December 2020 following a 17-year campaign by fans.

In 2020, Pete said its completion was thanks to “a lot of hard work by a lot of people”.

Made by Cupar-based artist David Annand, the statue was well received.

It was welcomed by SNP MP Pete Wishart – also a musician.

Following the installation, he said: “Niel Gow’s work is celebrated the world over and it is fitting that this tribute to him will forever stand in his beloved Perthshire home.”

Tickets to this year’s festival are available from the Birnam Arts website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]