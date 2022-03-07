Hundreds of Highland Perthshire residents left cut off from mobile networks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds of Highland Perthshire residents left cut off from mobile networks

By Jake Keith
March 7 2022, 10.56am
Colin Reid from Kirkmichael say locals are worried about keeping in contact with vulnerable family members.
Fed-up residents in an area of Highland Perthshire are being forced to drive several miles to make phonecalls amid a long-running mobile blackout.

Hundreds of people living in and around Kirkmichael and Ballintuim were cut off from phone networks after adverse weather at the end of January.

But despite locals in the Mount Blair region repeatedly asking for the issue to be addressed, BT-owned EE has so far failed to do so.

The mobile network says it has been unable to access the local mast site due to fallen trees but that engineers hope to gain entry this week.

Damage to local infrastructure means no calls can be made in some areas, including to emergency services, sparking fears of a possible tragedy.

Colin Reid, a Kirkmichael resident, has criticised EE for a lack of communication during the issues.

Kirkmichael resident Colin Reed said: “The main concern is there could be a delay in the emergency response to a road traffic collision, a fire, or a hill rescue.

“Keeping in contact with vulnerable family is also a worry.”

Mr Reed, who does not have a landline, says he has to drive outside the village just to make a phonecall or to send text messages.

Two-and-a-half-mile trip to make calls

He says can only make calls and send messages through apps such as WhatsApp when connected to Wi-Fi.

He said: “I make a two-and-a-half-mile round trip three times per day just so I can use my mobile.

“It doesn’t sound like much but when it’s every day for weeks on end, it’s frustrating.

“I need to receive a text message every time I use online banking too; it’s inconvenient at best.

“Damage happens, we all know that. But where’s the back-up plan?”

A cable connecting masts is believed to have suffered damage in hills just outside Kirkmichael.

The issues come as politicians in Scotland demand rural Scots receive extra help to stay connected during major storms.

Ian Gossip, another Kirkmichael resident, said: “From business and safety points of view, a reliable signal is a necessity.

“It’s hardly a positive for the tourist industry too.

“I hope it gets resolved quickly.”

Damaged Ethernet cable could be cause

Blairgowrie and Glens councillor Bob Brawn, who lives in the area and also runs the Bridge of Cally shop, believes the problem has been caused by a damaged Ethernet cable that links mobile phone masts.

Mr Brawn says the trees that were blocking access have now been cleared, and EE should be able to enter the site and make the repairs.

Blairgowrie and Glens councillor Bob Brawn lives in the area.

He said: “I have no doubt that after the recent storms there has been much damage to the network, but residents have been without this service for over five weeks and there seems to have been no communication in place to advise them of the status of repairs.”

John Swinney, the SNP MSP for Perthshire North and deputy first minister, says the length of the outage is “clearly unacceptable”.

He says he wants the idea of using temporary telescopic telecom towers, in the event of future outages, to be investigated.

Just a few hundred people live in the village of Kirkmichael

An EE spokesperson said: “Following the recent storms, we have been working with Forestry and Land Scotland to access our mobile mast site which covers the Kirkmichael area.

“Fallen trees have meant permission was not available to access the site.

“The safety of our colleagues is a key priority and we’re very sorry for the loss of service, we realise this is frustrating and we’re working as fast as we can.

“We expect to gain access this week to investigate any damage to our network so we can restore 4G to the area.”

