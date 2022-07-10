Firefighters battle large gorse blaze near Perth golf club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews spent hours battling a gorse blaze near Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth on Sunday.

The fire affected a 120 square metre section of gorse on the north side Moncrieffe Hill near the golf club.

Local residents took to Facebook to share concerns after heavy smoke was spotted in Perth.

Over 50 concerned local residents made 999 calls to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, with a column of smoke visible for miles.

An SFRS spokeswoman told The Courier: “We’re still in attendance fighting the fire. The first call was received at 1:11pm.

“We have three appliances in attendance, two from Dundee and one from Blairgowrie. We’ve had 52 calls reporting it.”

In an update, SFRS said the fire had been extinguished but crews would attend later in the evening to check for any reignition.