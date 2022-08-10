Planning chiefs reassure locals as construction of £24m Blairgowrie centre approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Planning chiefs reassure locals as construction of £24m Blairgowrie centre approved

By Emma Duncan
August 10 2022, 3.13pm Updated: August 10 2022, 6.15pm
How Blairgowrie Recreation Centre’s entrance would look.
How Blairgowrie Recreation Centre’s entrance would look. Image: Holmes Miller.

Planning chiefs have moved to reassure locals after construction of a £24 million community and leisure centre in Blairgowrie was approved.

Councillors formally gave the green light to plans for the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre at a meeting on Wednesday.

It comes several years after the project was first proposed.

The centre will replace the existing facility on the campus of Blairgowrie High School and will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio, classroom, changing facilities and an external artificial sports pitch.

An artist's impression of the six-lane swimming pool.
An artist’s impression of the six-lane swimming pool. Image: Holmes Miller.
The new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre.
The new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre. Image: Holmes Miller.

Construction will take place in two phases.

The old leisure centre will be demolished but will remain open until the new building can be used.

Councillors unanimously approved the plans after planning officers described the existing centre as “old” and failing to “suit modern-day needs”.

Councillor Claire McLaren described the new building as “a first-class, iconic sports facility”, while others said it had been a “long time coming”.

Concerns over parking and construction

Some councillors raised concerns on issues such as parking and the impact construction will have on both the school during term time, and residents.

Councillor Bob Brawn said: “During the construction phase, with the site being out of bounds to the public, there will be an impact on the area that would certainly be used by school kids. Are there any plans to manage that?”

Council officers said they have been working closely with the school, Live Active Leisure and the public on the plans and how best to reduce disruption during construction.

Councillors were told there will be safe spaces for kids to keep them away from the construction site, and there will be no impact on PE lessons during term time.

Another view of the new centre
Another view of the new centre. Image: Holmes Miller.

Councillor Ian James highlighted the parking fears but was told that during events like swimming galas – most likely to take place in evenings and weekends – the existing car parks will be available for use.

The new facility was initially meant to open in 2020, however this was halted after £3m was removed from the budget.

But £8.9m was put towards the project by Perth and Kinross Council last October.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “This was a landmark decision for the people of Blairgowrie and shows our commitment to our communities.

“This state-of-the art centre will provide long-lasting benefits to the health and wellbeing of residents in the area but will also be built to Passivhaus standards, so it is as environmentally-friendly as it can be.

“It has taken a long time to get to this stage but I am delighted work can now begin in earnest on delivering the new Recreation Centre.”

