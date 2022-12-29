Perth youngsters on how YMCA course helped with employment and focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth youngsters on how YMCA course helped with employment and focus

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
December 29 2022, 5.52am Updated: December 30 2022, 10.10am
Layla Riddoch. Image: Alyxs Dellaquaglia.
Layla Riddoch. Image: Alyxs Dellaquaglia.

Young people have told of how they have benefited from a course run from Perth YMCA.

Journey to Freedom brings a group together for eight weeks, offering a safe and encouraging place for participants of any age who want to make a positive change in their lives.

For the past five years the programme, which stems from a Nashville charity called Restore Small Groups, has been run at YMCA Tayside in Perth by youth worker Alyxs Dellaquaglia.

In recent months she has additionally delivered the programme to adults at Chalmers Ardler Church and twice to inmates at Perth prison.

Alyxs Dellaquaglia, centre right, with participants from Perth Prison who have completed the course. Image: Alyxs Dellaquaglia.

Alyxs says the course builds self-awareness and helps participants work out emotions and feelings.

It has helped people gain employment, conquer anxiety and develop life skills.

“It’s very healing and therapeutic,” she said.

“It’s very good for people who may have trauma or mental health problems.”

Has had long-lasting effect

Craigie resident Layla Riddoch, 18, has twice done the course.

She first completed Journey to Freedom when she was 16, before she got her existing job as a YMCA Tayside youth worker.

Layla explained that the course involved meeting the group once a week and talking through questions based on a study book.

“I was bullied at school so my mental health wasn’t the best,” she said.

“It was about making changes, setting goals, trying to change your mindset and working towards a happier life.

“It was a good opportunity to focus on myself, which was what I needed.

“It helped me understand myself, my emotions and the way I was.

“It has had a long-lasting effect.”

Insight into youth work

Layla studied at Perth High School before moving to St John’s RC Academy.

“I left there as soon as I could,” she said.

“I didn’t really know what was ahead of me.

“I wanted to be a youth worker but didn’t know how to get there.”

Alyxs, third from left, with course facilitators. Image: Alyxs Dellaquaglia.
She says Journey to Freedom helped change all that.

“As a youth worker you have to be able to help others. If I am not 100% I can’t help other young people,” she said.

“It got me into the why. I was into meeting new people and it all contributes to who I am today and the youth work I have done.”

Training versus trying

Jonathan Dent, 25, completed the Journey to Freedom course three years ago.

At the time he was a youth worker at YMCA Tayside.

He said it helped it helped him deal with the habit of procrastination.

“Their idea of training versus trying is very useful,” Jonathan said.

“Trying to do everything in one go is unrealistic and the whole course is about making changes in your life.

“If you want to make a change it’s about small increments that will have work over time. I found it useful in my own life.”

Being in a functional family

The course is funded by Restore Small Groups, which survives on donations mainly from American philanthropists.

Alyxs recently flew out to Tennessee to explain the course’s impact in Scotland.

The course is run by YMCA Tayside youth work by youth worker Alyxs Dellaquaglia. Image: Alyxs Dellaquaglia.

She said: “We are living in a loneliness and isolation epidemic. Lots of people have depression.

“More and more people are struggling to make relationships and Journey to Freedom is such an amazing course to help people with all the things people are going through.

“It is a closed course so you can experience being in a functional family. There’s respect.

“People sometimes share things they have never shared in their life. It is because of the safe space that you create.”

