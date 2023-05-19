Perth pub chef ‘couldn’t believe it’ when he won Etape Caledonia five years after breaking elbow in crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth chef says he was in shock after winning the main sportive of the Etape Caledonia event in Perthshire.

Donatas Markevicius, 33, was first past the finishing line from almost 1,500 cyclists who took part in the main 85-mile cycle route last Sunday.

The annual event started and ended in Pitlochry via Loch Rannoch and the Tummel Valley.

With additional 55 and 40-mile options it attracted a total of 5,000 cyclists.

Donatas’ time time of 3 hours, 39 minutes and 42 seconds was around a minute ahead of his nearest rival.

The first person he spoke to after the sportive was brother-in-law Premysl Blaga.

“It is hard to put into words because even when I crossed the finishing line I couldn’t believe I was actually first,” Donatas said.

“My brother-in-law asked ‘are you first’, and I was, ‘er, yeah, I think so’.

“It was a strange feeling. Quite a surprise as well.”

Elbow injury in road crash

Donatas’ achievement is even more impressive given the obstacles he has overcome along the way.

Growing up in the Lithuanian city of Alytus he never cycled – preferring pursuits such as orienteering.

Only after moving to Scotland in 2010 did he embrace two wheels, a chain and pedal.

And even then, his progress was halted by an accident.

In 2018 he broke his elbow while cycling in Gran Canaria.

“Luckily I had a couple of people with me,” Donatas said.

“I was helped out and the ambulance came over and took me to hospital.

“I was in hospital for three days before surgery.

“I had a metal plate inserted so it was only when it was removed after a year that I could get back into cycling.”

Cutting chef hours to cycle

Thankfully he made a full physical recovery and the mental effects weren’t long-lasting.

Donatas has also had to fit cycling into demanding work roles.

For his first five years in Scotland he lived in Pitlochry with his sister Dovile.

He worked in various hospitality roles, including at the House of Bruar restaurant near Blair Atholl.

Six years ago he qualified as a chef and worked in the Crieff Hydro kitchen.

He now lives in Perth and has been a chef at the Kirkstyle Inn in Dunning for the past three years.

“I used to work 55 hours a week,” Donatas said.

“But last year I went down to about 42 hours per week and also took weekends off from work so I can do races and rides.”

Surprise at winning ‘strange’ sportive

Donatas is an amateur category four rider so is still short of being a professional.

But each week the Perth United Cycling Club member rides five times a week and covers more than 250 miles.

Last year he partook in three competitive races in Scotland and has completed the Etape Caledonia six times.

Last Sunday’s success was the first time he has won an event.

This year he actually finished two minutes slower than in 2022, when he came 10th.

“The race unfolded strangely,” Donatas said.

“I am a heavier rider so got dropped on both climbs.

“The first two were long climbs and the last one was the Schiehallion climb.

“There were three guys ahead of me by about 30 seconds on that climb and th3re were three guys with me as well.

“We managed to close the gap and then suddenly everyone started dropping behind me.

“Then 15km from finishing line I was on my own and then another two guys finished just about a minute behind me.

“I was surprised to win.

“Maybe that was because I was feeling really well compared to everyone else.”

Gran Fondo target

His next target is qualification for the Gran Fondo, which takes place in Perth and Kinross this August as part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships being hosted by Glasgow.

From races this summer he needs to get in the top 20% of his age group – 19 to 34 – to win a spot.

“Professionals are not allowed in this race but there will be a lot elite amateurs trying to qualify for World Championships so it will be a hard task,” Donatas said.

“I am a bit too old to start competing at semi-professional level.

“I just want to carry on enjoying cycling and continue to do some races around Scotland.”