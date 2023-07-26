Taymouth Castle talks moved to bigger venue as opposition to Perthshire ‘billionaires’ playground’ plan mounts

A public meeting to discuss concerns over a multi-million-pound redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate is being moved to a larger venue.

The talks had been due to take place in the Locus Centre, Aberfeldy on Thursday evening.

They are now being moved across the road to Aberfeldy Town Hall.

John Swinney MSP, who has called the meeting with his SNP colleague Pete Wishart MP, said: “We have changed the venue to ensure that there is sufficient capacity for all attendees.”

Support for Taymouth Castle critics

The event is being held amid mounting opposition to the redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate in highland Perthshire by an American real estate company.

Discovery Land Company (DLC) has outlined plans for 208 exclusive properties, as well as a members-only clubhouse, sports centre and “wellness facility” at the site near Kenmore.

It is also undertaking a £300 million renovation of Taymouth Castle.

However, the Protect Loch Tay protest group has raised concerns about the scale of the development and the loss of access to the land.

Organisers say they have been “overwhelmed with support” for their campaign which is calling on the Scottish Government to halt further work.

Around 16,000 people have signed their petition branding Discovery Land Company “a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich”.

Taymouth Castle talks will consider access issues

Pete Wishart has said Thursday’s meeting will be “an exercise in listening”.

“We know there is a lot of concern about the proposed development and this will be an opportunity to hear the voices of the community,” he said.

“We also know that regeneration is required for Kenmore. But the main concern seems to be around this idea that it will be a gated community, so we are keen to explore issues around access.”

Kenmore Community Council has said it wants to work with the developers to help safeguard the castle and bring further benefits to the area.

Perth and Kinross Council also says it is “broadly supportive” of the project.

Thursday’s meeting will now take place in Aberfeldy Town Hall, across the road from the Locus Centre, at 7pm.

Staff from the politicians’ parliamentary offices will be on hand to redirect people and offer any further assistance.