Taymouth Castle talks moved to bigger venue as opposition to Perthshire ‘billionaires’ playground’ plan mounts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle talks moved to bigger venue as opposition to Perthshire ‘billionaires’ playground’ plan mounts

A public meeting to discuss concerns over the Taymouth Castle estate redevelopment is being moved so everyone who wants to can attend.

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle.
The Taymouth Castle plans were due to be discussed at Aberfeldy's Locus Centre.

A public meeting to discuss concerns over a multi-million-pound redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate is being moved to a larger venue.

The talks had been due to take place in the Locus Centre, Aberfeldy on Thursday evening.

They are now being moved across the road to Aberfeldy Town Hall.

John Swinney MSP, who has called the meeting with his SNP colleague Pete Wishart MP, said: “We have changed the venue to ensure that there is sufficient capacity for all attendees.”

Support for Taymouth Castle critics

The event is being held amid mounting opposition to the redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate in highland Perthshire by an American real estate company.

John Swinney.
John Swinney announced the change of venue for the Taymouth Castle meeting. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Discovery Land Company (DLC) has outlined plans for 208 exclusive properties, as well as a members-only clubhouse, sports centre and “wellness facility” at the site near Kenmore.

It is also undertaking a £300 million renovation of Taymouth Castle.

However, the Protect Loch Tay protest group has raised concerns about the scale of the development and the loss of access to the land.

Organisers say they have been “overwhelmed with support” for their campaign which is calling on the Scottish Government to halt further work.

Ingrid Ess and Rob Jamieson of the Protect Loch Tay group in Kenmore.
Protect Loch Tay campaigners Ingrid Ess and Rob Jamieson oppose the Taymouth Castle redevelopment. Image: DC Thomson.

Around 16,000 people have signed their petition branding Discovery Land Company “a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich”.

Taymouth Castle talks will consider access issues

Pete Wishart has said Thursday’s meeting will be “an exercise in listening”.

“We know there is a lot of concern about the proposed development and this will be an opportunity to hear the voices of the community,” he said.

“We also know that regeneration is required for Kenmore. But the main concern seems to be around this idea that it will be a gated community, so we are keen to explore issues around access.”

Pete Wishart standing in front of the River Tay.
Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, will also be at the Taymouth Castle meeting.

Kenmore Community Council has said it wants to work with the developers to help safeguard the castle and bring further benefits to the area.

Perth and Kinross Council also says it is “broadly supportive” of the project.

Thursday’s meeting will now take place in Aberfeldy Town Hall, across the road from the Locus Centre, at 7pm.

Staff from the politicians’ parliamentary offices will be on hand to redirect people and offer any further assistance.

More from Perth & Kinross

Europe has been devastated by horrendous summer wildfires. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser branded 'insensitive' over Mediterranean heatwave comment
Val Gerard, Craig Allardyce, Pat MacIntosh, Dave Swan, Alex Gerard and Bailie Chris Ahern from the North Muirton Community Group.
North Muirton summer fun day will celebrate Perth community group's new home
Smiling Rory Andrews running round show ring with tiny Shetland pony.
Meet the Perthshire tiny twosome making a big stir in the show ring
Pete Wishart and John Swinney
Scotland's right-to-roam at heart of Taymouth Castle concerns, says Perthshire SNP MP
Maureen and Mike Taylor in the Strathmore Bar, Bridgend.
Perth couple trying to sell community pub they have run for more than 25…
King Edward Street, Perth.
Pensioner rushed to hospital after being hit by van in Perth city centre
The Perth Atholl Highlanders marching through the Fair City in 2019, when Perth Salute was last held.
Perth Salute: Eve Muirhead and Lucinda Russell to be given Freedom of the City…
Lee Deans, pictured at The Broch, which is one of the nine Perth properties he rents out on Airbnb.
Owners of Perth restaurant fear council's new Airbnb rules could destroy their property business
William Tavendale, then aged 97, at Balhousie castle.
William Tavendale obituary: Second World War veteran from Perth and St Johnstone season ticket…
George (centre left) and John Salmond with SCAA paramedics Wendy Jubb and Rich Garside. Image: SCAA
Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy backs biking Arbroath brothers on marathon ride to London…