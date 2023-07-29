Alyth AFC pavilion badly damaged in early morning fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Alyth AFC pavilion badly damaged in early morning fire

Fire crews were called to the Diamond Jubilee Park shortly before 6am on Saturday.

By Laura Devlin
The aftermath of the early morning blaze. Image: Douglas Macdonald.
The aftermath of the early morning blaze. Image: Douglas Macdonald.

A community pavilion used by Alyth AFC has been left badly damaged by an early morning blaze.

Fire crews were called to the Diamond Jubilee Park shortly before 6am on Saturday after receiving reports of a fire in the area.

Four appliances were on the scene at the height of the blaze.

Alyth AFC club president Dave Barclay said the damage to the pavilion, which was undergoing a renovation that was nearing completion, was a “depressing” sight.

He said: “There’s been a lot of work and effort gone into it recently to upgrade the facilities and the renovations have been ongoing.

“We weren’t far off getting the new showers and facilities and these are not just used by the club but the whole community.

“And now that’s been turned right on its head so it’s really depressing.

“It back to scratch and I don’t know where we go from there.”

‘It could have been absolutely devastating’

The blaze meant the club has been forced to cancel the ‘legends friendly’ scheduled to take place on Saturday.

However the club president says he is thankful no one appears to have been hurt following the fire.

“Fortunately it would appear that the lady who stays in the house next door and her family were not effected”, Mr Barclay said.

“It could have been absolutely devastating.

“From a club perspective, we are just way to start the football season.

“We were going to be having a start of season event at the park today.

“That’s usually quite a good community event but we have had to cancel unfortunately.”

Four crews called to the scene

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have since left the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We got the call at 05:53.

“At that time we sent two appliances and then at 06:06 we sent of further two.

“There were four appliances in total.

“One appliance was sent from the Alyth station, two from Blairgowrie and one from Kirriemuir.

“The last appliance left the scene at 08.28.”

Police assisting the fire service

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Saturday, we were made aware of a fire at a premises in the Losset Road area of Alyth.

“Officers are in attendance assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

