Alyth AFC pavilion badly damaged in early morning fire

A community pavilion used by Alyth AFC has been left badly damaged by an early morning blaze.

Fire crews were called to the Diamond Jubilee Park shortly before 6am on Saturday after receiving reports of a fire in the area.

Four appliances were on the scene at the height of the blaze.

Alyth AFC club president Dave Barclay said the damage to the pavilion, which was undergoing a renovation that was nearing completion, was a “depressing” sight.

He said: “There’s been a lot of work and effort gone into it recently to upgrade the facilities and the renovations have been ongoing.

“We weren’t far off getting the new showers and facilities and these are not just used by the club but the whole community.

“And now that’s been turned right on its head so it’s really depressing.

“It back to scratch and I don’t know where we go from there.”

‘It could have been absolutely devastating’

The blaze meant the club has been forced to cancel the ‘legends friendly’ scheduled to take place on Saturday.

However the club president says he is thankful no one appears to have been hurt following the fire.

“Fortunately it would appear that the lady who stays in the house next door and her family were not effected”, Mr Barclay said.

“It could have been absolutely devastating.

“From a club perspective, we are just way to start the football season.

“We were going to be having a start of season event at the park today.

“That’s usually quite a good community event but we have had to cancel unfortunately.”

Four crews called to the scene

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have since left the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We got the call at 05:53.

“At that time we sent two appliances and then at 06:06 we sent of further two.

“There were four appliances in total.

“One appliance was sent from the Alyth station, two from Blairgowrie and one from Kirriemuir.

“The last appliance left the scene at 08.28.”

Police assisting the fire service

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Saturday, we were made aware of a fire at a premises in the Losset Road area of Alyth.

“Officers are in attendance assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There are no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”