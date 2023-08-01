Fire crews and ambulance called to blaze at Perth bungalow

Firefighters tackled a small blaze at a bungalow in Perth.

Emergency services were called to the property in Glasgow Road at 1.51pm on Tuesday.

Three fire engines and a specialist aerial appliance attended the scene.

The road remained open to traffic, while an ambulance was also called to the incident.

Paramedics seen helping elderly lady

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The initial call came in at 1.51pm and the stop message came in at 1.59pm.

“We had three fire engines there and it was extinguished before we arrived so we just ventilated the property.”

An eyewitness described seeing paramedics attending to an elderly lady.

He said: “Three fire engines, including an aerial appliance attended, along with three police cars and a van.

“An ambulance also attended and paramedics were seen attending to an elderly lady.

“The road remained open with traffic taking turns to pass the line of emergency vehicles.

“Police were seen going door to door and speaking with neighbours.”