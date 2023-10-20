Kinross teen beauty queen shines bright on Blackpool stage

A Kinross schoolgirl is celebrating success in her first ever beauty pageant.

Mackenzie Connor made her Miss Teen Great Britain debut in Blackpool.

The 15 year-old novice made it through to the final 10 in a field of almost 50 contestants.

Mum Sian said the budding beauty queen was delighted to have done so well.

And she said Mackenzie was hoping to fly the flag for her home town at more competitions in the future.

“She did so well to go so far against girls who have done a lot of these competitions before,” said Sian.

“She wants to do it again, and she has a bit more knowledge now, so there are lots of things she would do differently.

“It was such a fun weekend though, and such a confidence boost for Mackenzie. We’re all so proud of her.”

Community counts for Kinross beauty queen

Miss Teen Great Britain is the competition that helped set Love Island runner-up and influencer Molly Mae Hague on the road to stardom.

Contestants are judged as much on their good deeds as their good looks.

And here, Mackenzie’s credentials were faultless.

The Kinross High School pupil volunteers with various groups around the town, and is a favourite with regulars at her mum’s beauty salon.

She helps out at a dance school in Milnathort, coaches young gymnasts and volunteers at her local nursery school.

And when she’s not getting stuck in outside the home, Mackenzie is also a supportive big sister to Sofia, 10, Mavis, 6, and four-year-old Kendal.

The family were all there to cheer her on, and Sian even put her beauty salon skills to good use.

“I went back stage to help Mackenzie with her hair and ended up helping lots of the girls,” she laughed.

“That’s the kind of event it was though. It felt like they were all in it together, rather than against one another.”

‘Beautiful inside and out’

The Miss Teen Great Britain final was held in the Globe Hotel in Blackpool on October 14.

Mackenzie was competing in the Miss Junior Teen section for girls aged 13-15.

Organisers say the competition is less about beauty and as much about “empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories”.

Sian spoke about her pride when Mackenzie won her place in the finals.

“So many people tell me she’s beautiful on the inside and out,” she said.

“I don’t think she realises just how brilliant she is.”