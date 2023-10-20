Kinross teen beauty queen shines bright on Blackpool stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross teen beauty queen shines bright on Blackpool stage

Budding beauty queen Mackenzie Connor flew the flag for Kinross in her first ever pageant, and now she's got a taste for more

By Morag Lindsay
Mackenzie Connor wearing beauty queen sash
Kinross beauty queen Mackenzie Connor. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Kinross schoolgirl is celebrating success in her first ever beauty pageant.

Mackenzie Connor made her Miss Teen Great Britain debut in Blackpool.

The 15 year-old novice made it through to the final 10 in a field of almost 50 contestants.

Mum Sian said the budding beauty queen was delighted to have done so well.

And she said Mackenzie was hoping to fly the flag for her home town at more competitions in the future.

Mackenzie Connor seated smiling in a garden swing chair
Mackenzie Connor at her grandparents’ Kinross home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“She did so well to go so far against girls who have done a lot of these competitions before,” said Sian.

“She wants to do it again, and she has a bit more knowledge now, so there are lots of things she would do differently.

“It was such a fun weekend though, and such a confidence boost for Mackenzie. We’re all so proud of her.”

Community counts for Kinross beauty queen

Miss Teen Great Britain is the competition that helped set Love Island runner-up and influencer Molly Mae Hague on the road to stardom.

Contestants are judged as much on their good deeds as their good looks.

And here, Mackenzie’s credentials were faultless.

Molly-Mae Hague
Molly-Mae Hague. Image: Hannah Young/Shutterstock.

The Kinross High School pupil volunteers with various groups around the town, and is a favourite with regulars at her mum’s beauty salon.

She helps out at a dance school in Milnathort, coaches young gymnasts and volunteers at her local nursery school.

And when she’s not getting stuck in outside the home, Mackenzie is also a supportive big sister to Sofia, 10, Mavis, 6, and four-year-old Kendal.

The family were all there to cheer her on, and Sian even put her beauty salon skills to good use.

“I went back stage to help Mackenzie with her hair and ended up helping lots of the girls,” she laughed.

Mackenzie Connor leaning against a tree
The Kinross teen beauty queen had a helping hand from mum. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“That’s the kind of event it was though. It felt like they were all in it together, rather than against one another.”

‘Beautiful inside and out’

The Miss Teen Great Britain final was held in the Globe Hotel in Blackpool on October 14.

Mackenzie was competing in the Miss Junior Teen section for girls aged 13-15.

Organisers say the competition is less about beauty and as much about “empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories”.

Sian spoke about her pride when Mackenzie won her place in the finals.

“So many people tell me she’s beautiful on the inside and out,” she said.

“I don’t think she realises just how brilliant she is.”

