Methven GP surgery closure confirmed – so what next for patients?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Methven GP surgery closure confirmed – so what next for patients?

Patients will face a 12-mile round trip to see a doctor when the Methven GP surgery closes, and for many that's a problem

By kathrynanderson Local Democracy Reporter
Methven GP surgery exeterior
Methven will lose its GP surgery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Health chiefs have confirmed the closure of Methven GP surgery.

The base will shut on January 1, 2024, leaving patients with a 12-mile round trip to Perth to see a doctor.

Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership says it is looking into travel arrangements.

But residents say they are in the dark about what comes next.

And discussions about setting up a community transport scheme, run by local volunteers, have yet to get off the ground.

The Methven surgery is a branch of the Victoria Practice in Perth.

exterior of Methven GP surgery
The Methven surgery’s fate has been uncertain for some time.

Patients will now have to go to the Glover Street site in the city for appointments.

Travel concerns uppermost among Methven surgery patients

The closure was aired earlier this year and accepted by the Perth and Kinross Integration Joint Board this week.

Bosses at Victoria Practice said they were finding it difficult to staff appointments at Methven.

One of the practice’s full-time GPs is retiring and it has struggled to recruit a replacement or get locum cover.

There are also safety concerns for GPs who have to work alone at Methven, and costs involved in maintaining two sites.

A report put before the board on Wednesday said NHS Tayside Primary Care Services had confirmed there was “no option other than to accept the proposal of closure”.

Room full of patients at meeting to discuss Methven surgery closure in 2019
Patients at a public meeting in 2019 when the Methven surgery closure plans first emerged. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The surgery has around 1,500 registered patients, who live in Methven and the surrounding area.

The majority – 72% – of those who responded to a public consultation on the closure raised concern about the lack of public transport between Methven and Victoria Practice.

Questions over Methven patient transport plans

One possible transport solution might be a community transport initiative run by a local volunteer group.

However, Sara Fergusson, of Methven Community Council, said residents were still waiting for confirmation that the surgery is closing.

“There was a post on Facebook about setting up a community transport group, but that’s as far as it’s got,” she said.

Sarah Fergusson outside the Methven GP Surgery
Sarah Fergusson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Even with enough volunteers, there are all sorts of issues, around things like insurance, cost and patients with mobility problems.

“There are a lot of questions.”

The closure announcement comes four years after patients were assured there were no plans to close the Methven surgery.

NHS Tayside operational medical director for Primary Care Dr David Shaw expressed sympathy for local residents.

He said supporting a bus service for patients “would set a precedent” but IJB chairman Colin Stewart said “it would be a welcome precedent”.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

The M90 Friarton Bridge near Perth.
Warning for Perth Christmas revellers over contraflow on Friarton Bridge this weekend
Irene Cattanach smiling on the ground at the end of her charity skydive
Aberfeldy's skydiving supergran vows 'never again' (but bring on the wing walk)
Scott Kerr was jailed for dealing cocaine from a flat in Perth city centre. Image: Facebook/ Google.
Cocaine dealer found with stash worth thousands in Perth city centre raid
aerial view of Morris Leslie's West Kinfauns site showing existing HQ and land next to river Tay
Morris Leslie's £34M Kinfauns hotel and museum set for approval, despite Perth city centre…
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth sports centres face axe as cost-cutting proposal revealed
Phil and Andrea Vivian outside their home in Pitlochry.
Escape to the Country: Couple reveal Pitlochry home they 'fell in love with' -…
Colourfully dressed characters in dress rehearsals for Perth Drama Club pantomime
Perth Drama Club putting on a panto for the people
Bank of Scotland branch exterior
Anger as mobile banking services axed from 15 Perthshire and Angus towns
Stuart Smillie.
Cycling sheriff says it is 'just as well' he is not dealing with BMW…
Cristian Macaneata.
Coupar Angus neighbours call police after finding screaming toddler outdoors after midnight

Conversation