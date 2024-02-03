Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies makes heartfelt tribute to Place In The Sun co-star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies makes heartfelt tribute to Place In The Sun co-star

Danni paid tribute to Jonnie Irwin's "bravery and determination".

By Neil Henderson
TV presenter, Danni Menzies with co-star Jonnie Irvin and Jean Johansson.
TV presenter, Danni Menzies with co-star Jonnie Irvin and Jean Johansson. Image: Danni Menzies/ Instagram

Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies has paid a heartfelt tribute to her former Place In The Sun co-star Jonnie Irwin after his death.

Mr Irwin’s death was confirmed by his agent on Friday, following a lung cancer diagnosis.

He was 50-years-old.

Posting on Instagram, Danni, paid tribute to his “bravery and determination”.

She wrote: “Jonnie you had a whole nation behind you hoping and praying for a miracle.

“You inspired with your bravery and determination and will live on in so many hearts.

“What a sad day.”

She added: “The last time I saw you you encouraged me to back myself, be brave, trust, and live without regret.

“Your kind words will stick with me.

“To your heartbroken loved ones, I am so so sorry for your tremendous loss and send love.”

She ended her post with the words: “Rest well legend.”

Mr Irwin, who presented Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and the BBC’s Escape to the Country, revealed in November 2022 that he had lung cancer.

A post on his Instagram account announcing his death paid tribute the presenter.

It said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.

“Rest easy legend”

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage.

“Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.”

Danni Menzies started hosting A Place in the Sun in 2016 but revealed to fans she had filmed her final episode in 2022.

In August 2023, The Courier reported on how Danni was ‘stranded in Spain’ after air traffic control problems caused chaos for UK holidaymakers.

Menzies’ family are known for being former owners of the Mains of Taymouth Country Estate in Kenmore.

