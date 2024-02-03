Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies makes heartfelt tribute to Place In The Sun co-star

Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies has paid a heartfelt tribute to her former Place In The Sun co-star Jonnie Irwin after his death.

Mr Irwin’s death was confirmed by his agent on Friday, following a lung cancer diagnosis.

He was 50-years-old.

Posting on Instagram, Danni, paid tribute to his “bravery and determination”.

She wrote: “Jonnie you had a whole nation behind you hoping and praying for a miracle.

“You inspired with your bravery and determination and will live on in so many hearts.

“What a sad day.”

She added: “The last time I saw you you encouraged me to back myself, be brave, trust, and live without regret.

“Your kind words will stick with me.

“To your heartbroken loved ones, I am so so sorry for your tremendous loss and send love.”

She ended her post with the words: “Rest well legend.”

Mr Irwin, who presented Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and the BBC’s Escape to the Country, revealed in November 2022 that he had lung cancer.

A post on his Instagram account announcing his death paid tribute the presenter.

It said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage.

“Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.”

Danni Menzies started hosting A Place in the Sun in 2016 but revealed to fans she had filmed her final episode in 2022.

In August 2023, The Courier reported on how Danni was ‘stranded in Spain’ after air traffic control problems caused chaos for UK holidaymakers.

Menzies’ family are known for being former owners of the Mains of Taymouth Country Estate in Kenmore.