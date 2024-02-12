Flat cap tribute to Errol Market boss who raised thousands for cancer charities

Errol Sunday Market director Keith Payne was seldom seen without two things – his flat cap and his smile.

So friends made sure the Errol grandad was there in spirit when they gathered for the first market following his death last Monday.

Dozens of traders and customers donned flat caps in Keith’s memory at Sunday’s gathering.

They also held a collection for the fund he set up after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

Errol Sunday Market assistant manager Andreja​​​​ White said Keith, 69, would have been delighted with the flat cap tribute.

“He was there in spirit. That was the consensus among everyone,” she said.

“Keith would have loved it.”

Errol market was Keith’s ‘passion’

Keith was recruited by Perthshire businessman Morris Leslie to run the Sunday market at Errol Airfield around 12 years ago.

The dad of five had previously made a huge success of the Ingliston and Kinross markets.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer and gastric cancer in March 2022, and resolved to spend his remaining days raising funds and awareness.

He set up the Keith Payne, The Big C and Me fund with the aim of collecting £5,000 each for three charities – Prostate Cancer UK, Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

However, with the support of friends and workmates, he raised £34,000 in just six months.

A book of condolences has been opened at the market, at Errol airfield. It will be available to sign until 12.30pm on Friday.

Errol Sunday Market said Keith had been its “main man”.

In a statement, bosses said: “The market was his passion, he created a community here.

“He knew every trader, every story, he was an advocate for each and every one of them.”