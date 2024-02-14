Post Office bosses urged to pay for Aberfeldy branch move

Post Office bosses are being urged to help meet the costs of moving their branch in Aberfeldy from one shop to another.

Residents are currently being consulted on the plan to close the current post office counter inside the Keystore on Dunkeld Street and transfer the service to the Premier store at 2 Bank Street.

It follows fears that the town was going to lose its post office altogether.

Campaigners have welcomed the move.

They say the loss of the post office would have been particularly damaging for residents who rely on it for banking since all of the town’s bank branches have already shut.

But there are calls for the Post Office to bear some of the cost of relocating.

Councillor John Duff says he has written to the company’s chief financial officer, asking him to contribute.

“I do think that the Post Office should contribute to the costs of keeping this essential service available in the town,” he said.

“Especially as we no longer have a bank.

“I have therefore written to Martin Roberts, the chief financial officer for the Post Office, asking if they would help with the substantial costs involved.

I hope that he might be able to help. And I am sure it would be greatly welcomed by the town.”

Residents quizzed on Aberfeldy post office shift

Aberfeldy residents are being asked to take part in a consultation on the proposed move.

The Post Office wants to know how easy it is for people to get to the Bank Street shop.

It is also asking if there are likely to be any wider impacts to the community, and what it can do to make the service more accessible for locals.

The consultation closes on March 21. All being well, it’s hoped the move can be completed by April or May.

The change has come about because the current postmaster in Aberfeldy, Sujeevan Seenithamby, is giving up his shop in Dunkeld Street and consolidating his business at his other premises on Bank Street.

Mr Duff, who who represents the Highland ward on Perth and Kinross Council, said it was disappointing that the Post Office expects him to bear all of the “significant” cost of moving.

“I have been working with Growbiz and Perth and Kinross Council to secure the assistance needed to make this happen,” he added.

Aberfeldy Community Council chairman Victor Clements said customers might have to accept some disruption while the postmaster makes the transition from one premises to the other.

But he said keeping a post office in Aberfeldy was a priority for most people.

“There was a concern we were going to lose it for a time,” he said.

“Some people might be able to do without a post office, but a lot of people depend on it.”

Post Office response to Aberfeldy funding plea

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The postmaster for Aberfeldy wants to move this branch alongside their other nearby shop, which will help the viability of his business.

“We are currently supporting the postmaster with this branch relocation which will help maintain service to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”