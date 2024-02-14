Post Office bosses urged to pay for Aberfeldy branch move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Post Office bosses urged to pay for Aberfeldy branch move

The Aberfeldy postmaster wants to move the counter to his other shop in the town, and campaigners say the Post Office should stump up.

By Morag Lindsay
John Duff standing next to red post box outside Aberfeldy post office
John Duff has asked the Post Office's chief finance officer to help fund the Aberfeldy relocation. Image: Scottish Conservatives.

Post Office bosses are being urged to help meet the costs of moving their branch in Aberfeldy from one shop to another.

Residents are currently being consulted on the plan to close the current post office counter inside the Keystore on Dunkeld Street and transfer the service to the Premier store at 2 Bank Street.

It follows fears that the town was going to lose its post office altogether.

Campaigners have welcomed the move.

They say the loss of the post office would have been particularly damaging for residents who rely on it for banking since all of the town’s bank branches have already shut.

But there are calls for the Post Office to bear some of the cost of relocating.

Councillor John Duff says he has written to the company’s chief financial officer, asking him to contribute.

Exterior of Premier store in Aberfeldy
Aberfeldy Post Office could be on the move to Bank Street. Image: Google.

“I do think that the Post Office should contribute to the costs of keeping this essential service available in the town,” he said.

“Especially as we no longer have a bank.

“I have therefore written to Martin Roberts, the chief financial officer for the Post Office, asking if they would help with the substantial costs involved.

I hope that he might be able to help. And I am sure it would be greatly welcomed by the town.”

Residents quizzed on Aberfeldy post office shift

Aberfeldy residents are being asked to take part in a consultation on the proposed move.

The Post Office wants to know how easy it is for people to get to the Bank Street shop.

It is also asking if there are likely to be any wider impacts to the community, and what it can do to make the service more accessible for locals.

Post Office sign
The Post Office is consulting its Aberfeldy customers.

The consultation closes on March 21. All being well, it’s hoped the move can be completed by April or May.

The change has come about because the current postmaster in Aberfeldy, Sujeevan Seenithamby, is giving up his shop in Dunkeld Street and consolidating his business at his other premises on Bank Street.

Mr Duff, who who represents the Highland ward on Perth and Kinross Council, said it was disappointing that the Post Office expects him to bear all of the “significant” cost of moving.

“I have been working with Growbiz and Perth and Kinross Council to secure the assistance needed to make this happen,” he added.

Aberfeldy Community Council chairman Victor Clements said customers might have to accept some disruption while the postmaster makes the transition from one premises to the other.

But he said keeping a post office in Aberfeldy was a priority for most people.

Aberfeldy with surrounding countryside
Aberfeldy’s nearest alternative post offices are several miles away. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There was a concern we were going to lose it for a time,” he said.

“Some people might be able to do without a post office, but a lot of people depend on it.”

Post Office response to Aberfeldy funding plea

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The postmaster for Aberfeldy wants to move this branch alongside their other nearby shop, which will help the viability of his business.

“We are currently supporting the postmaster with this branch relocation which will help maintain service to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

 

More from Perth & Kinross

A alternative view of MacDonald Arms. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Perthshire village pub that closed less than a year ago could be lost forever
2
The Horn Milk Bar, a popular stop on the A90 near Perth
Police probe assault at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth
A man was assaulted on Auchterarder High Street
Man, 65, in hospital after serious assault in Auchterarder
Left to right: Diane Brown, Eleanor Whitby and Ed Murdoch outside Provender Brown in Perth.
Perth deli changes hands after 19 years as couple behind Fife shop take over
Exterior of rooftop terrace at Knowehead Penthouse Apartments.
Owner and neighbours in limbo as Perth hot tub holiday flat decision delayed
Louise Lyon, right, with baby Olivia and partner Steven Nicol.
Pitlochry mum in labour stranded on flooded A9 during storm
Errol Sunday market traders throwing their flat caps in the air outside the main market building at Errol Airfield
Flat cap tribute to Errol Market boss who raised thousands for cancer charities
Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife, Stirling and Perth applying new ban?
11
The M90 near Glenfarg.
Nearly 7 weeks of overnight roadworks on M90 near Glenfarg get under way
A quick selfie during the parade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Perth celebrates Chinese New Year in style

Conversation