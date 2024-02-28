Objections lodged against latest Taymouth Castle building plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Objections lodged against latest Taymouth Castle building plan

The building would include a storage area for a 'large fleet' of golf buggies.

By Ellidh Aitken
Taymouth Castle, near Kenmore, Perthshire.

A new golf buggy building proposed for Taymouth Castle could block light and spoil views for residents, according to objections.

Kenmore Community Council has objected to plans for the erection of a building for golf vehicle maintenance, staff facilities and offices at the Perthshire estate.

The application says the building, which would be built east of Kenmore, is required “in order to support the activities of the golf course, which is currently under construction”.

The building would “support the activities” of the new golf course at Taymouth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council approved plans by Discovery Land Company to convert the old dairy on the Taymouth Castle estate into a golf clubhouse last year.

The firm is also seeking approval to build 18 properties nearby.

Objectors say the firm, owned by American tycoon Mike Meldman, wants to create “a private resort for the mega-rich” at Taymouth Castle.

Golf buggy building would house ‘large fleet of vehicles’

The two-storey building would include a storage area for a “large fleet of vehicles” and equipment ranging from tractors to lawn mowers.

There would also be a workshop area, office space, toilets, changing rooms, and a staff cafeteria.

A new access track would also be constructed to run from the building to the existing road.

Kenmore and District Community Council says the building would be “out of character” in the landscape.

They have objected to the plans after a public meeting and consultation with residents.

Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council. Image: Kenmore and District Community Council

The objection letter said: “The proposed building will be intrusive in the landscape and out of character in the designed landscape.

“Its height seems inappropriate for the location and wider surrounds.

“Given its close proximity to residences it will block light and spoil the views of those living in Taymouth Drive.

“Noise from vehicles, machinery and the workshop is another major concern for residents, especially given the early working hours usually associated with the maintenance of golf courses.

“We understand from discussion with the developers that some 60% of the vehicles will be electric and quieter, but that the rest will be conventionally powered with associated noise.”

They also raised concerns around drainage, design, and the impact on the number of houses which could be built on the site.

Developers say building would be ‘camouflaged’ into landscape

Planning documents state that the building will “sit comfortably within the landscape and not impose on its surroundings”.

It should also not block “any of the key view directions”.

The location of the building was in part chosen as the developers considered it to have the “highest chances of being camouflaged into the landscape” compared to other potential sites.

The application forms part of Discovery Land Company’s plans to restore Taymouth Castle and golf course and build more then 100 luxury homes.

It has run into opposition from the Protect Loch Tay group.

Conversation