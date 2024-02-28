Objections lodged against latest Taymouth Castle building plan

A new golf buggy building proposed for Taymouth Castle could block light and spoil views for residents, according to objections.

Kenmore Community Council has objected to plans for the erection of a building for golf vehicle maintenance, staff facilities and offices at the Perthshire estate.

The application says the building, which would be built east of Kenmore, is required “in order to support the activities of the golf course, which is currently under construction”.

Perth and Kinross Council approved plans by Discovery Land Company to convert the old dairy on the Taymouth Castle estate into a golf clubhouse last year.

The firm is also seeking approval to build 18 properties nearby.

Objectors say the firm, owned by American tycoon Mike Meldman, wants to create “a private resort for the mega-rich” at Taymouth Castle.

Golf buggy building would house ‘large fleet of vehicles’

The two-storey building would include a storage area for a “large fleet of vehicles” and equipment ranging from tractors to lawn mowers.

There would also be a workshop area, office space, toilets, changing rooms, and a staff cafeteria.

A new access track would also be constructed to run from the building to the existing road.

Kenmore and District Community Council says the building would be “out of character” in the landscape.

They have objected to the plans after a public meeting and consultation with residents.

The objection letter said: “The proposed building will be intrusive in the landscape and out of character in the designed landscape.

“Its height seems inappropriate for the location and wider surrounds.

“Given its close proximity to residences it will block light and spoil the views of those living in Taymouth Drive.

“Noise from vehicles, machinery and the workshop is another major concern for residents, especially given the early working hours usually associated with the maintenance of golf courses.

“We understand from discussion with the developers that some 60% of the vehicles will be electric and quieter, but that the rest will be conventionally powered with associated noise.”

They also raised concerns around drainage, design, and the impact on the number of houses which could be built on the site.

Developers say building would be ‘camouflaged’ into landscape

Planning documents state that the building will “sit comfortably within the landscape and not impose on its surroundings”.

It should also not block “any of the key view directions”.

The location of the building was in part chosen as the developers considered it to have the “highest chances of being camouflaged into the landscape” compared to other potential sites.

The application forms part of Discovery Land Company’s plans to restore Taymouth Castle and golf course and build more then 100 luxury homes.

It has run into opposition from the Protect Loch Tay group.

