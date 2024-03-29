Perth pub-goers serenade Michael Portillo in scenes for new TV show

A local folk musician ensured Michael Portillo enjoyed a visit to remember on his last trip to Perth.

Fraser Bruce was invited to perform with the politician-turned-TV personality in the city’s Old Ship Inn.

And the Auchterarder singer and author enlisted the whole pub in a rousing performance of a surprise new song written specially for the occasion.

The chorus goes:

“Oh, oh, oh Portillo. He is such a well dressed fellow.

Blue and red, Green and yellow. His choice of cloots amazing.”

Fraser, 77, said the star took the adulation in his stride.

And viewers can see the results for themselves on the BBC iPlayer now.

It features in episode 10 of the latest series of Great British Railway Journeys.

Mr Portillo travels from Dundee to the Loch of the Lowes in the programme.

In addition to his pub singalong, he visits Perth’s Wellshill Cemetery and discovers the graves of 355 of the thousands of Polish soldiers, sailors, and airmen who fought for the Allies from British bases.

In Dundee he learns more about Joseph McKenzie, who’s regarded as the father of modern Scottish photography.

And at the Loch of the Lowes, he watches the nature reserve’s famous pair of breeding ospreys.

Perth pitstop reduced Michael Portillo to gigglesPerth

Fraser has been involved in the folk scene since he was a youth.

He has recorded eight albums under his own steam, and been involved in many more.

He is also the author of a book, titled The Folk River – Tales of the Early Scottish Folk Club Scene.

And it was this that caught the attention of the Michael Portillo programme researchers.

“The researchers were also aware that I am a songwriter,” said Fraser.

“And they asked if I could write a semi-humorous song about Michael Portillo. So I did.

“He was great. He just sat there giggling while the whole pub sang along.”

Fraser said he was delighted to help put Perth in the spotlight.

And he enlisted the help of some fellow luminaries of the Scottish folk scene.

Fiddle player, Pete Clark, one of the organisers of the annual Niel Gow Fiddle Festival at Birnam, accompanied the singalong.

Alastair McDonald, who hosted his own BBC TV series with Peter Morrison for many years years, joined in.

And Fraser’s musical partner Gavin Paterson completed the line-up.