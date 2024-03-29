Perth pub-goers serenade Michael Portillo in scenes for new TV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth pub-goers serenade Michael Portillo in scenes for new TV show

Drinkers in Perth's Old Ship Inn sung the praises of Michael Portillo's famous flamboyant dress sense

By Morag Lindsay
Fraser Bruce smiling next to Michael Portillo in Perth's Old Ship Inn
Perthshire folk singer Fraser Bruce with Michael Portillo on his visit to Perth. Image: Rodger Shearer.

A local folk musician ensured Michael Portillo enjoyed a visit to remember on his last trip to Perth.

Fraser Bruce was invited to perform with the politician-turned-TV personality in the city’s Old Ship Inn.

And the Auchterarder singer and author enlisted the whole pub in a rousing performance of a surprise new song written specially for the occasion.

The chorus goes:

“Oh, oh, oh Portillo. He is such a well dressed fellow.
Blue and red, Green and yellow. His choice of cloots amazing.”

Fraser, 77, said the star took the adulation in his stride.

Michael Portillo laughing at a pub table, as Fraser Bruce sings
Fraser Bruce leads Perth’s Old Ship Inn in a serenade to Michael Portillo. Image: Rodger Shearer.

And viewers can see the results for themselves on the BBC iPlayer now.

It features in episode 10 of the latest series of Great British Railway Journeys.

Mr Portillo travels from Dundee to the Loch of the Lowes in the programme.

In addition to his pub singalong, he visits Perth’s Wellshill Cemetery and discovers the graves of 355 of the thousands of Polish soldiers, sailors, and airmen who fought for the Allies from British bases.

In Dundee he learns more about Joseph McKenzie, who’s regarded as the father of modern Scottish photography.

Wellshill Cemetery

And at the Loch of the Lowes, he watches the nature reserve’s famous pair of breeding ospreys.

Perth pitstop reduced Michael Portillo to gigglesPerth

Fraser has been involved in the folk scene since he was a youth.

He has recorded eight albums under his own steam, and been involved in many more.

He is also the author of a book, titled The Folk River – Tales of the Early Scottish Folk Club Scene.

And it was this that caught the attention of the Michael Portillo programme researchers.

“The researchers were also aware that I am a songwriter,” said Fraser.

“And they asked if I could write a semi-humorous song about Michael Portillo. So I did.

Gavin Paterson on keyboards, Alastair McDonald on banjo and Pete Clark on violin during the Perth pub session with Michael Portillo
Fraser’s friends and fellow folk scene stalwarts Gavin Paterson, Alastair McDonald and Pete Clark also took part in the Perth session. Image: Rodger Shearer.

“He was great. He just sat there giggling while the whole pub sang along.”

Fraser said he was delighted to help put Perth in the spotlight.

And he enlisted the help of some fellow luminaries of the Scottish folk scene.

Fiddle player, Pete Clark, one of the organisers of the annual Niel Gow Fiddle Festival at Birnam, accompanied the singalong.

Alastair McDonald, who hosted his own BBC TV series with Peter Morrison for many years years, joined in.

And Fraser’s musical partner Gavin Paterson completed the line-up.

