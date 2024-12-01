Eljamel outrage as new pictures show disgraced Dundee surgeon operating on patients with back pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Eljamel outrage as new pictures show disgraced Dundee surgeon operating on patients with back pain

Campaigner Pat Kelly, who was harmed by Eljamel, is ‘horrified’ for Libyans being operated on by the disgraced doctor.

By Justin Bowie
Eljamel pictured carrying out surgery in Libya.
Eljamel pictured carrying out surgery in Libya.

Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel was branded shameless as fresh pictures showed him operating on patients with chronic pain in Libya.

Al-Nadha Hospital in Misrata, where he works, boasted about the rogue Dundee surgeon carrying out “successful” back surgeries.

One photo shows shameless Eljamel in theatre standing over a patient at the operating table with a pair of scissors in his hand.

He was listed as the medical consultant for the procedure on a 50-year-old man who was getting an implant to deal with back and leg pain.

Another picture also shows him in theatre as the assistant for surgery on a patient who had been enduring constant back pain.

Eljamel is regularly pictured in the theatre.

Victims of the disgraced doctor, who fled Dundee years after his butchery was exposed, are angry that he continues to practice.

In September, we revealed how leading UK authorities did nothing to stop the neurosurgeon building his now-growing empire in Libya.

He is regularly pictured by Al-Nahda hospital and even gave a lecture on brain tumours at a medical conference in Libyan capital Tripoli.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly, a former Dundee DJ, now endures non-stop pain after suffering due to the neurosurgeon’s malpractice.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I’m having major difficulties with walking and mobility,” he told The Courier.

“To find out this man is still operating on other people, I’m horrified for these people.

“The man has no shame. He just simply doesn’t care.”

Mr Kelly says action should have been taken sooner to stop Eljamel from fleeing the country.

The UK Government has not ruled out extraditing the rogue medic from Libya.

But officials say their hands are tied until police determine whether his behaviour was criminal.

Eljamel fled Scotland for Libya after his butchery here was exposed.

Detectives investigating Eljamel are yet to reach a conclusion more than six years after a probe was first launched.

“People allowed him to get away with this in Britain, and this is the end result,” Mr Kelly added.

“I hope politicians here take up the cause and write to the Libyan authorities.”

The General Medical Council, the leading UK doctors’ regulator, notified some overseals health authorities when Eljamel removed himself from their register in 2015.

But no warning was given to Libyan regulators until 2023, years after it became common knowledge he was working in Misrata.

The Scottish Government said earlier this year it had “no current plans” to contact any health officials in Libya.

SNP health chief Neil Gray said he would “consider” doing so in future.

More from Politics

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA
Inside Reform conference in Perth as Nigel Farage 'scared of Scotland' theory shot down
John Swinney and wife Elizabeth arrive at the Alex Salmond memorial service. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
John Swinney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Alex Salmond memorial service
Reform conference Perth
Protestors at Perth Reform conference mock Nigel Farage no-show
9
Dundee's success is linked to the university's future - it can't be put at risk. Image: DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee University can survive funding crisis with imaginative solutions
2
West Park flats
Drop in Dundee students costs university £2m and leaves halls like ‘ghost towns’
11
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
Readers react to Dundee University bosses 'extravagant' spending revelations
Labour's Karen Beaton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Labour win West Fife by-election
6
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA.
Why was Perth chosen for Reform's first Scottish conference?
Henry, left, and Gavin Dodgson, who farm near Kirriemuir.
Angus farmers join those having their say on funding and tax fears
Farmer Murdo Fraser
Fife farmer warns 'dying is not an option' if inheritance tax plans go ahead
19

Conversation