Eljamel outrage as new pictures show disgraced Dundee surgeon operating on patients with back pain

Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel was branded shameless as fresh pictures showed him operating on patients with chronic pain in Libya.

Al-Nadha Hospital in Misrata, where he works, boasted about the rogue Dundee surgeon carrying out “successful” back surgeries.

One photo shows shameless Eljamel in theatre standing over a patient at the operating table with a pair of scissors in his hand.

He was listed as the medical consultant for the procedure on a 50-year-old man who was getting an implant to deal with back and leg pain.

Another picture also shows him in theatre as the assistant for surgery on a patient who had been enduring constant back pain.

Victims of the disgraced doctor, who fled Dundee years after his butchery was exposed, are angry that he continues to practice.

In September, we revealed how leading UK authorities did nothing to stop the neurosurgeon building his now-growing empire in Libya.

He is regularly pictured by Al-Nahda hospital and even gave a lecture on brain tumours at a medical conference in Libyan capital Tripoli.

Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly, a former Dundee DJ, now endures non-stop pain after suffering due to the neurosurgeon’s malpractice.

“I’m having major difficulties with walking and mobility,” he told The Courier.

“To find out this man is still operating on other people, I’m horrified for these people.

“The man has no shame. He just simply doesn’t care.”

Mr Kelly says action should have been taken sooner to stop Eljamel from fleeing the country.

The UK Government has not ruled out extraditing the rogue medic from Libya.

But officials say their hands are tied until police determine whether his behaviour was criminal.

Detectives investigating Eljamel are yet to reach a conclusion more than six years after a probe was first launched.

“People allowed him to get away with this in Britain, and this is the end result,” Mr Kelly added.

“I hope politicians here take up the cause and write to the Libyan authorities.”

The General Medical Council, the leading UK doctors’ regulator, notified some overseals health authorities when Eljamel removed himself from their register in 2015.

But no warning was given to Libyan regulators until 2023, years after it became common knowledge he was working in Misrata.

The Scottish Government said earlier this year it had “no current plans” to contact any health officials in Libya.

SNP health chief Neil Gray said he would “consider” doing so in future.