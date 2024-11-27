John Swinney says Dundee and Angus College Wellgate takeover bid is ‘exciting’

John Swinney has welcomed Dundee and Angus College’s unprecedented plans for a £265 million campus shake-up.

The First Minister said the institution’s proposals were an “exciting opportunity” for Dundee and Arbroath.

We revealed last week the college wants to move from its current Kingsway Campus to a new facility at the Wellgate.

The college’s Arbroath campus would move to the town centre and the current Gardyne campus would be expanded.

The Scottish Funding Council, a government body charged with bankrolling higher education facilities, would help support the bold plan.

John Swinney pledges to work constructively on ‘exciting plans’

Speaking at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, where he was setting out his vision for government, Mr Swinney told The Courier his administration will engage “directly and constructively” with the college.

He said: “I think it’s a really exciting development from Dundee and Angus College. I welcome it.

“The government will engage directly and constructively with the college about how to take it forward.

“The government would be keen to do whatever we can to assist.”

College Principal Simon Hewitt, who took the helm in 2020, is spearheading the project.

He said: “If we were to develop a new campus on the site of the Wellgate Shopping Centre, it would put the college at the heart of Dundee’s regeneration and breathe much-needed new life into the city centre.”

The plans have been backed by both Dundee and Angus Councils.

Last week The Courier shared new pictures revealing what the Wellgate Centre might look like if the transformation goes ahead.

The positive development for the college comes as Dundee University faces scrutiny.

Earlier this week we revealed job losses are inevitable at the Discovery City institution due to a £30 million budget black hole.

Staff at the university were warned it risks closure in just two years if spending is not drastically slashed.