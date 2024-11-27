John Swinney says Dundee and Angus College Wellgate takeover bid is ‘exciting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney says Dundee and Angus College Wellgate takeover bid is ‘exciting’

The First Minister said his SNP government will work constructively alongside the college as plans progress.

By Justin Bowie
First Minister John Swinney
John Swinney committed to working with the college to advance the plans. Image: PA

John Swinney has welcomed Dundee and Angus College’s unprecedented plans for a £265 million campus shake-up.

The First Minister said the institution’s proposals were an “exciting opportunity” for Dundee and Arbroath.

We revealed last week the college wants to move from its current Kingsway Campus to a new facility at the Wellgate.

The college’s Arbroath campus would move to the town centre and the current Gardyne campus would be expanded.

The Scottish Funding Council, a government body charged with bankrolling higher education facilities, would help support the bold plan.

The transformation would cost £265 million.. Image: BDP.

John Swinney pledges to work constructively on ‘exciting plans’

Speaking at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, where he was setting out his vision for government, Mr Swinney told The Courier his administration will engage “directly and constructively” with the college.

He said: “I think it’s a really exciting development from Dundee and Angus College. I welcome it.

“The government will engage directly and constructively with the college about how to take it forward.

“The government would be keen to do whatever we can to assist.”

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

College Principal Simon Hewitt, who took the helm in 2020, is spearheading the project.

He said: “If we were to develop a new campus on the site of the Wellgate Shopping Centre, it would put the college at the heart of Dundee’s regeneration and breathe much-needed new life into the city centre.”

The plans have been backed by both Dundee and Angus Councils.

Last week The Courier shared new pictures revealing what the Wellgate Centre might look like if the transformation goes ahead.

The Wellgate Centre, in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The positive development for the college comes as Dundee University faces scrutiny.

Earlier this week we revealed job losses are inevitable at the Discovery City institution due to a £30 million budget black hole.

Staff at the university were warned it risks closure in just two years if spending is not drastically slashed.

