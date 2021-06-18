New Forfar assistant Scott Robertson: Fear of having career cut short inspired Dundee United Scottish Cup winning star to begin coaching journey at 27

Former Dundee and Dundee United star Scott Robertson began plotting a coaching career at the age of 27 – fearing his playing days could get taken away from him at a moment’s notice.

Now after working with both Dundee and Dundee United’s youth academy on his way towards gaining his ‘A’ licence, Robertson has taken on a dual coaching role a Dark Blues and Forfar.

Robertson will continue to help Dundee uncover the talented youngsters of the future while working as assistant boss to Gary Irvine at Station Park.

“I’ve been working my way up as a coach for a long time,” said Robertson.

“When you get to your mid-20s you quickly realise your career won’t go on forever and have to begin planning.

“I’ve had team-mates who have had to stop playing overnight because of injury.

The fear of having playing days cut short inspired Scott Robertson’s coaching career

“That shocks you and widens your eyes to the big, bad world out there, beyond life as a footballer.

“I had a horrible feeling it could happen to me and wanted to put plans in place so I started my coaching badges at 27 and took it from there.

“I’ve learned a lot over the years both as a coach at United and Dundee and as a player and I hope I can pass on some of that knowledge at Forfar.”

Robertson has been given special dispensation by football’s governing bodies to carry out a dual role as youth academy coach at Dundee and assistant manager at Forfar.

He will be joined in the technical area by former Dark Blues cult hero Gary Harkins who has taken on a role as Forfar’s first team coach.

And Robertson admits Dundee’s dramatic Premiership play-off success can help him inspire the Angus club to mount their own promotion bid this term after their relegation from League One.

“I’m delighted to be given permission to do both roles,” said Robertson. “I can continue developing young players at Dundee and focus on helping Forfar get results.

“There’s a lot of knowledge I can impart from my playing days. I was involved in promotion pushes, relegation battles, derbies and cup finals.

“My recent experience at Dundee can help too.

“I observed, listened and learned as James McPake succeeded in his first job in management.

Finishing the season on a high

“He had great input from Gordon Strachan but you could also see how James settled into the role and began to build momentum with the signings he made in January.

“Dundee were only in second place once last year – on the final day – but they went up.

“That tells me that it’s not how you start a season or even how you do midway through, it’s how you finish a season that counts.

“St Johnstone didn’t have the best of starts to the season but Callum Davidson finished the season by winning two cups.

“It’s human nature to look ahead to the big games on the calendar, to circle the date of a derby but the focus has to be on the very next game and that’s what helped Dundee.

Inspired by Dundee’s Premiership promotion

“Dundee didn’t go up by accident. They went up because James and every single person at the club behind the scenes put the hours in.

“The club had everyone on the pitch on the end when we won it and that was a fitting tribute to what was a real team effort.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve at Forfar. We’ll be ambitious and try our very best to get the club up.

“For any team that is relegated the main aim is to get straight back up.

“Hearts and Partick both went down and managed to get back up at the first attempt but it’s not going to be easy.

“Kelty Hearts will be ambitious and Edinburgh City came close last year. There will be other teams going for it but, knowing Gary like I do, he’ll give the job absolutely everything he’s got to try to be successful.”