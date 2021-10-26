Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Iain Wilson reflects on six month injury hell as Dunfermline star vows to ‘give something back’ to boss Peter Grant

By Alan Temple
October 26 2021, 7.30am
Wilson in action
Wilson in action

Iain Wilson concedes his return to action was ‘a long time coming’ as the Dunfermline midfielder opened up on a gruelling six months on the sidelines.

The former Kilmarnock and Queen of the South star entered the fray on the hour-mark on Saturday, helping the Pars to a hard-fought 0-0 stalemate against Partick Thistle.

It was a cathartic afternoon for the 22-year-old, given he has been absent since a draw with Hearts on April 3.

Since then, Wilson has endured issues with both achilles and been gradually guided back to full fitness; a maddeningly slow progress at times.

But he was finally back on the grass at Firhill — and is pushing for a start when fierce foes Raith Rovers visit East End Park tonight.

Eye on the ball: Wilson

“It was good to get back out on the park, it has been a long time coming,” said Wilson.

“It has been frustrating, I have had issues with both my achilles and have been trying to get over that — but hopefully I am now on the right track to move forward.

“[Last season] I was playing through it and don’t know if I damaged it too much. There is no set in stone way to treat it, so it was just about trying to find what is right for me.

“Hopefully that’s it sorted and I can move on and forget about it.

“It was fine on Saturday — just a bit tired!”

‘The wins will come’

Wilson’s spell on the sidelines was made all the more galling due to Dunfermline’s on-field tribulations.

The Pars remain winless in the league and rock-bottom of the Championship, albeit they have steadied the ship with five draws from their last six outings.

Now, Wilson hopes to play his part in a resurgence on the Halbeath Road.

The manner of the defeats in the first games was the more disappointing,” recalled Wilson. “It has been tough but I think we have been pretty solid at the back in the past few weeks.

“We have been tight and, in this league, if you can stay in the game you always have a chance of winning.

“If we keep doing that, I’m sure the wins will come.”

Peter praise

On the impact of boss Peter Grant, Wilson added: “It has been good and a fresh start. He has been good to work with.”

‘Fresh start’: Grant

That feeling is mutual.

Grant has been fulsome in his praise for Wilson during his absence, insisting he has the ability to be a key man for the Pars once back to full fitness.

“It is nice to hear your manager say things like that about you,” added Wilson. “If I can keep getting better fitness-wise, and with my achilles, then I will be able to give something back.”

