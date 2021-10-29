Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Connolly reveals Dundee United ‘slog’ fuelling Dunfermline belief as defender warns ‘there is no magic wand’

By Alan Temple
October 29 2021, 5.00pm
Experienced: Connolly
Experienced: Connolly

Mark Connolly insists Dundee United’s gruelling stint in the Championship has steeled him for Dunfermline’s travails.

The Tannadice defender, on loan at East End Park until January, was a key part of United’s title-winning 2019/20 side.

However, he vividly recalls the attritional, ugly battles along the way; forgettable shares of the spoils and narrow victories.

And Connolly is convinced that the Pars’ penchant for gritty stalemates — five draws from their last six games — will soon turn into victories as they seek to climb the table.

“There are such fine margins,” said Connolly.

“I’ve been in this league before with Dundee United and there were times when we weren’t playing well but found a way to grind out results.

“We won a league title, but still went through phases where we struggled to win games.

“But we kept picking up points — we didn’t lose many — and eventually that momentum becomes wins. That’s what you need to do.

“I remember after winning the league, sitting in the dressing room with Dundee United and all the boys were thinking what a tough slog it had been.

“There is no magic wand. It’s not ‘if you start passing this way, or doing this, you’ll immediately win’ — it is pure hard work, determination and wanting to win more than the opposition.”

Belief

If casting a sympathetic eye over Dunfermline’s 11-match winless run in the league, then draws against the likes of Inverness, Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers are certainly creditable results.

And any doubts regarding the quality and mentality within the Pars dressing room have been assuaged in Connolly’s mind.

Mark Connolly in action

“When I first came here, and the team being bottom of the league, you maybe wonder ‘what is the team like?’” Connolly continued.

“But there is real quality in the dressing room and I’ve seen a huge change in mentality, work rate.

“It would be different if I was thinking ‘we should have got beat’, but that isn’t the feeling.

“We have played Kilmarnock, one of the favourites in the league, and we could have beaten them. Raith, on Tuesday, will be up there and we should have won.

“We are close.”

However, with rock bottom Dunfermline now the only side in the SPFL without a league win, Connolly is loath to patronise a frustrated fanbase.

He added: “There are only so many times we can keep speaking about it. We need that win.”

Connolly on United duty

Relishing the challenge

Connolly has been a huge part of Dunfermline’s new stoic streak.

He has been consistent, vocal and aerially dominant in both boxes.

Having endured five months on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury with United in May, he is visibly getting back to his best.

“I knew when I was coming here that it would be a tough challenge but, after being out for such a long time, I am relishing it,” he added.

Dunfermline earn unwanted SPFL record after Ross County’s Dundee demolition – but Peter Grant is ready to fight ‘fire with fire’

