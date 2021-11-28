3 Brechin City stars to watch in live Scottish Cup clash with Darvel – plus kick off time, TV channel and highlights info

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Brechin City stars to watch in live Scottish Cup clash with Darvel – plus kick off time, TV channel and highlights info

By Scott Lorimer
November 28 2021, 6.00pm
Brechin will welcome the BBC TV cemeras to Glebe Park for the Scottish Cup clash with Darvel.
Brechin City host Darvel in the Scottish Cup at Glebe Park live on TV in what is set to be a mouth-watering tie.

City enter on the back of a hot run of form, having won 13 of their last 14 matches.

They face tough opponents in Darvel though, the West of Scotland Premier Division side being littered with former SPFL players, some of whom are well-known in Tayside.

With the game being broadcast on TV, we take a look at three stars from the Brechin City squad to look out for and how you can catch it live.

Kevin McHattie

Former Inverness Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers winger McHattie is enjoying a good run after long-term injury.

He left the Caley Jags in the summer, teaming up once more with gaffer Andy Kirk and Craig Levein from his time as a Hearts youngster.

Even at just 28-years-old, he brings a wealth of experience to the side and provides an attacking threat down the flanks.

Marc Scott

Scott is a local hero amongst the Brechin fans – and with his house just a stones’ throw from Glebe Park, you can’t get much more ‘local’ than that.

The 25-year-old can play out wide or in the middle of the field and poses an attacking threat.

Scott caused an upset against Alloa earlier this season, scoring the winning goal against the Wasps in the League Cup.

Julian Wade

Bringing a bit of Caribbean flair to Glebe Park on a chilly Monday night will be Julian Wade.

Dominica internationalist Wade is his country’s all-time leading goal-scorer and is enjoying a new lease of life in Scotland.

When is the game?

Brechin City v Darvel is on Monday November 29.

Gates open at 6.30pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick off.

Can I get into the game?

Brechin City are hoping to attract a bumper crowd for the game.

City season ticket holders and under-18s can get into the game for free.

In a unique offer, season ticket holders of any other Scottish club can show their passes at the turnstiles for £5 entry.

Where else can I watch the game?

For those not able to attend, BBC Scotland will be showing the game live on Sky channel 155, and Freeview and Virgin channel 108.

Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

Will there be a stream?

Yes, the BBC will show the game live on iPlayer and via their Sports Scotland page.

The coverage will be the same as on the BBC Scotland channel.

Will there be highlights available?

The BBC will share a short highlights reel of the game on its website.

Brechin City’s own in-house Hedge TV will also provide coverage and player interviews after the game.