3 Brechin City stars to watch in live Scottish Cup clash with Darvel – plus kick off time, TV channel and highlights info

Brechin City host Darvel in the Scottish Cup at Glebe Park live on TV in what is set to be a mouth-watering tie.

City enter on the back of a hot run of form, having won 13 of their last 14 matches.

They face tough opponents in Darvel though, the West of Scotland Premier Division side being littered with former SPFL players, some of whom are well-known in Tayside.

With the game being broadcast on TV, we take a look at three stars from the Brechin City squad to look out for and how you can catch it live.

Kevin McHattie

🎥 Marc Scott moved into double figures for the season with a crucial winner against Clach on Saturday. 'Marco' latched on to a searching pass from the impressive Kevin McHattie and supplied a neat finish to earn City all three points. pic.twitter.com/VlmSSZsLsu — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) November 8, 2021

Former Inverness Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers winger McHattie is enjoying a good run after long-term injury.

He left the Caley Jags in the summer, teaming up once more with gaffer Andy Kirk and Craig Levein from his time as a Hearts youngster.

Even at just 28-years-old, he brings a wealth of experience to the side and provides an attacking threat down the flanks.

Marc Scott

Scott is a local hero amongst the Brechin fans – and with his house just a stones’ throw from Glebe Park, you can’t get much more ‘local’ than that.

The 25-year-old can play out wide or in the middle of the field and poses an attacking threat.

Scott caused an upset against Alloa earlier this season, scoring the winning goal against the Wasps in the League Cup.

Julian Wade

Bringing a bit of Caribbean flair to Glebe Park on a chilly Monday night will be Julian Wade.

Dominica internationalist Wade is his country’s all-time leading goal-scorer and is enjoying a new lease of life in Scotland.

When is the game?

Brechin City v Darvel is on Monday November 29.

Gates open at 6.30pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick off.

Can I get into the game?

Brechin City are hoping to attract a bumper crowd for the game.

City season ticket holders and under-18s can get into the game for free.

In a unique offer, season ticket holders of any other Scottish club can show their passes at the turnstiles for £5 entry.

Where else can I watch the game?

For those not able to attend, BBC Scotland will be showing the game live on Sky channel 155, and Freeview and Virgin channel 108.

Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

Will there be a stream?

Yes, the BBC will show the game live on iPlayer and via their Sports Scotland page.

The coverage will be the same as on the BBC Scotland channel.

Will there be highlights available?

The BBC will share a short highlights reel of the game on its website.

Brechin City’s own in-house Hedge TV will also provide coverage and player interviews after the game.