Anton Dowds open to staying at Gayfield if Arbroath can work out agreement with Falkirk

Falkirk loanee Anton Dowds would be happy to stay at Arbroath, if the two sides can come to an agreement on the striker.

The 25-year-old netted the Lichties’ first goal in their 2-0 away win to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

There has been uncertainty over Dowds’ future at Gayfield with the forward looking like he was due to go back to his parent club in January.

However, the Bairns have parted ways with Paul Sheerin and new manager Martin Rennie will have a decision to make on whether to recall his player.

‘Wait and see’

Dowds admits he’ll have to wait and see what happens come January.

“I’m absolutely loving my time at Arbroath so far; it has been amazing with the management team and all the players,” he said.

“Falkirk are my parent club and are going through a period of transition at the minute.

“It’s a case of allowing that transition to happen then seeing what happens in January.”

Another big goal for @Antondowds in an outstanding team performance! Enjoy your Saturday night Lichties! pic.twitter.com/Cs3n9DanYL — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 11, 2021

While his future may not seem so clear, what is certain is his enjoyment of the game at the moment.

Dowds scored the winner against Kilmarnock and another crucial goal at Firhill and has been impressed by the performances of his part-time colleagues.

“I think as a part-time team, you always go into the game as the underdog, especially if you go to a team as big as Partick Thistle.

It’s another big goal for @Antondowds as he opened the scoring before half time yesterday! pic.twitter.com/NSZUC8j57p — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 12, 2021

“I think we really stood up and were counted and got what we deserved from the game.

“Playing for Arbroath in the Championship and playing so well and on the run we’re on at the minute is unbelievable.

“It’s impressive what the boys are doing so far and I’m enjoying it.”

Nouble link up

Dowds had praise for strike partner Joel Nouble, another loanee, who is definitely returning to Livingston in the new year.

For now, though, he is enjoying playing alongside the big Englishman.

“Joel is a great guy to play upfront with,” he explained.

“He’s great at bringing the ball down and seeing a pass and linking the ball up.

“The fact we both like to do that compliments each other.

“It means we don’t just need to let one of us do the hard yards and fighting and let the other run of, we both do both sides of the game.”