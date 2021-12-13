Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anton Dowds open to staying at Gayfield if Arbroath can work out agreement with Falkirk

By Scott Lorimer
December 13 2021, 8.05am Updated: December 13 2021, 9.20am
Anton Dowds is open to staying at Gayfield, if Arbroath and Falkirk can come to an agreement.
Anton Dowds is open to staying at Gayfield, if Arbroath and Falkirk can come to an agreement.

Falkirk loanee Anton Dowds would be happy to stay at Arbroath, if the two sides can come to an agreement on the striker.

The 25-year-old netted the Lichties’ first goal in their 2-0 away win to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

There has been uncertainty over Dowds’ future at Gayfield with the forward looking like he was due to go back to his parent club in January.

However, the Bairns have parted ways with Paul Sheerin and new manager Martin Rennie will have a decision to make on whether to recall his player.

‘Wait and see’

Dowds admits he’ll have to wait and see what happens come January.

“I’m absolutely loving my time at Arbroath so far; it has been amazing with the management team and all the players,” he said.

“Falkirk are my parent club and are going through a period of transition at the minute.

“It’s a case of allowing that transition to happen then seeing what happens in January.”

While his future may not seem so clear, what is certain is his enjoyment of the game at the moment.

Dowds scored the winner against Kilmarnock and another crucial goal at Firhill and has been impressed by the performances of his part-time colleagues.

“I think as a part-time team, you always go into the game as the underdog, especially if you go to a team as big as Partick Thistle.

“I think we really stood up and were counted and got what we deserved from the game.

“Playing for Arbroath in the Championship and playing so well and on the run we’re on at the minute is unbelievable.

“It’s impressive what the boys are doing so far and I’m enjoying it.”

Nouble link up

Dowds had praise for strike partner Joel Nouble, another loanee, who is definitely returning to Livingston in the new year.

For now, though, he is enjoying playing alongside the big Englishman.

“Joel is a great guy to play upfront with,” he explained.

“He’s great at bringing the ball down and seeing a pass and linking the ball up.

“The fact we both like to do that compliments each other.

“It means we don’t just need to let one of us do the hard yards and fighting and let the other run of, we both do both sides of the game.”

