Arbroath 40-point target: Here’s when we predict Lichties could SMASH Dick Campbell’s Championship safety goal – then turn attention to promotion battle

Arbroath sit third in the Championship after 17 games – but their main focus is still survival.

The club has set a goal of 40 points to secure safety in Scotland’s second tier.

The Lichties sit on 31 points, nine away from their target, and boss Dick Campbell has promised to reveal his plans once that tally has been achieved.

Could the next goal be aiming for the Premiership?

We take a look at Arbroath’s coming games and look at when the Gayfield side could reach their milestone and, surely, turn their attentions to promotion.

Arbroath v Morton, December 18: win = 34 points

A win against bottom of the league Morton on Saturday will take Arbroath to 34 points.

Fresh from a 6-1 doing at the hands of Inverness, managerless Ton will be looking for a reaction but they couldn’t have wished to come up against tougher opposition.

Unbeaten at home since the opening day of the season, the Lichties should bag the points quite comfortably.

Dunfermline v Arbroath, December 26: draw = 35 points

Despite an absolute car crash of a season, Dunfermline have come off the bottom of the table since the arrival of John Hughes.

Impressive wins away to Inverness then a 3-0 defeat of Ayr looked to be a turning point.

They were robbed by a terrible refereeing decision at Hamilton and managed to earn a point in a dramatic draw with Queen of the South last week.

Arbroath have already put seven goals past the Pars this season, but the Fifers’ results are erratic, so a point at East End Park would be welcome – taking the Lichties to 35.

Arbroath v Hamilton, December 29: win = 38 points

The Accies were renowned for their fighting spirit in managing to stave off relegation for years in the Premiership – but they have struggled since they fell through the trap door.

A couple of results here and there have lifted them to fifth, but Arbroath will be a tough ask under the Gayfield floodlights.

The Lichties taught them a lesson on the Angus coast the first time round with a 4-0 win. A similar scoreline could be on the cards, with the home side just 2 points off their target.

Arbroath v Inverness, January 2: win = 41 points

Courier Sport predicts Arbroath will kick off 2022 with a bang – achieving their goal for the season with 15 games to spare.

It will be the toughest test in their games over the festive period, but what better way to stamp their authority on this league by getting the win in front of their 1000+ season ticket holders.

Caley did win this fixture on the first day of the season, but this Arbroath side have tightened up in defence and have not lost at home since that day.

The Lichties got their revenge, claiming all the points in the Highlands in October, so it will likely be a tight game, but one that Dick Campbell’s side are more than capable of winning.

40 points achieved, what next?

Dick Campbell has already promised to give his view on what he sees his side achieving.

But if Arbroath can continue to put in the performances they have been doing week-in, week-out, there is nothing stopping them winning the Championship.

All of the teams around them will look to strengthen their sides in the January window.

Campbell is already looking to bolster his squad too, but the full-time teams around them may prove a more attractive option for available players.

That hasn’t stopped the Lichties so far, though, and if they can add a player or two to their attacking line they have no reason not to target promotion.