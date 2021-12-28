Lichties’ stars encourage ‘underdog’ Alan Soutar to win PDC World Darts Championship match the ‘Arbroath way’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Angus darts hero Alan Soutar has received the backing of Arbroath stars ahead of his crunch PDC World Darts Championship game.

Lichties aces Nicky Low and Michael McKenna took to social media ahead of ‘Soots’ face off with Jose de Sousa tomorrow.

Soutar, ranked 54th in the world, will take to the oche as he bids to reach the last 16 of the tournament at Alexendra Palace.

But standing in the way of a fourth round place is the world number seven from Portugal at 12.45pm.

Ahead of the big match up, stars of Soutar’s beloved Arbroath FC took to social media with messages of support.

Do it the ‘Arbroath way’

Midfielder, and the top scorer in the Championship, McKenna, said: “I wish you all the best in your match. I’m looking forward to watching it.

“I think a lot of people in Scotland will be cheering you on especially after the heroics of your victory in the last round.

“You’re the underdog again but that’s just the way Arbroath like to do it.

“Hopefully you can get through to the next round and keep putting Arbroath on the map.”

Posting a video on his Twitter account, Lichties’ midfielder Nicky Low said: “[sic] Me and the rest of the lads are rooting for you. Hopefully you can do the business.

“The whole country will be behind you.”

Soutar has regularly voiced his support of his home town, with Arbroath pin-pointed on his jersey for the tournament.

The darts ace is also an ambassador for the Lichties and was honoured when the club placed his jersey alongside those of the side’s stars in the Gayfield dressing room.