Dick Campbell relishing Arbroath’s table-topping Inverness clash and gives updates on Nicky Low injury and Anton Dowds’ future

By Scott Lorimer
January 1 2022, 8.00am
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell looks ahead to the Championship clash with Inverness at Gayfield and gives updates on Nicky Low and Anton Dowds.
Arbroath host Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a top of the table clash on January 2 with the Lichties looking to extend stay in first place.

The Gayfield side have been the surprise package in the Championship this season as the only part-time team in the league.

They start 2022 off in pole position, with second place Caley Thistle looking to inflict another home defeat, after the Highlanders won 1-0 on the opening day of the season.

‘Fascinating start to 2022’

The two sides go into the game fresh after Covid put a halt to their midweek fixtures.

“I was disappointed the game was off during the week. You want to keep the momentum going,” Dick Campbell told Courier Sport, as he gets set to return to the dugout after a two week absence.

Dick Campbell
“I’m looking forward to the Inverness game. It will be a fascinating start to the year, being top of the league.”

“You’d have thought I’d have lost my marbles if I’d said that at the start of the season!”

Team news

Arbroath go into the game without influential winger Scott Stewart, who recently signed a new Gayfield deal.

Although a big miss, Campbell does not feel Stewart’s absence will alter his team too much from the side that beat Dunfermline 3-0.

“It is what it is, I can’t say that there will be a lot of changes,” he said.

“It could possibly see James Craigen coming in for Scott.”

The side is also likely to see the inclusion of Jack Hamilton, who’s set to complete his loan move from Livingston.

Nicky Low

One player not quite ready for a return just yet is Nicky Low.

The former Dundee and Aberdeen midfielder has been out since September with an ankle injury.

“Nicky trained with us on Wednesday night,” Campbell said.

“It will be a couple of weeks and he’ll be back into the fold. He’s looking good.”

Anton Dowds

Campbell is still awaiting further word from Falkirk on loanee Anton Dowds who could be recalled after Sunday’s game.

Anton Dowds celebrates after striking to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline.
The 25 year-old striker is in fine form, scoring in four of his last five matches.

“He’s Falkirk’s player, so it is up to them,” Campbell said.

“We’re desperate to keep him and he wants to stay so we’ll have to try and sort something.”

