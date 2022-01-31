Released Dunfermline midfielder Iain Wilson joins relegation rivals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iain Wilson has joined Championship outfit Morton — just 24 hours after departing their relegation rivals, Dunfermline.

Wilson, 23, left the Pars by ‘mutual consent’ on Sunday after enduring an injury-hit campaign.

His final appearance for the Fifers came in a 4-2 defeat against Arbroath in October.

In total, the former Kilmarnock and Queen of the South man scored one goal in 30 games during his 18 months at East End Park.

✍️ Greenock Morton FC are delighted to confirm the signing of Iain Wilson on a short-term deal until the end of the season. — Greenock Morton (@Morton_FC) January 31, 2022

And Morton wasted no time in swooping as Dougie Imrie sought to strengthen his midfield options.

The ex-Scotland under-21 internationalist has penned a contract until the end of the season and, having trained with the Ton on Monday, could make his debut against Inverness this weekend.

Morton, who defeated Dunfermline 5-0 on January 8, are one point behind the Pars in the battle for Championship survival.