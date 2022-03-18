Kevin O’Hara warns Morton they will face a different Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kevin O’Hara warns Morton they will face a different Dunfermline

By Alan Temple
March 18 2022, 7.30am Updated: March 18 2022, 10.53am
Dunfermline striker Kevin O'Hara
Hungry: Kevin O'Hara

Kevin O’Hara insists Dunfermline are an entirely different proposition from the side which capitulated in a 5-0 defeat against Morton.

The Pars suffered the chastening reverse at Cappielow in January, with O’Hara describing the afternoon as a ‘low point’ during a bitterly disappointing campaign.

However, the Fife outfit have the chance to make amends on Friday night in front of the BBC Scotland cameras when Dougie Imrie’s resurgent Ton visit East End Park.

“I think we have definitely improved as a squad,” said O’Hara. “That game at Cappielow was a low point in the season for everybody involved at the club.

“But we have put it behind us.

Gary Oliver celebrates in the 5-0 triumph

“We have progressed since that game and we are looking forward to the game on Friday night.

“We have created a lot more chances in the last two games. It’s now down to taking those opportunities when they come and trying to kill the game off.”

Fortress?

Indeed, Dunfermline’s need for victories is stark.

The Pars are currently bottom of the Championship, one point behind Queen of the South and a further six adrift of guaranteed safety — albeit with a game in hand.

And, in a bid to create a fortress on the Halbeath Road, East End Park chiefs have reduced ticket prices to £5 for the showdown.

Hughes
Promotion: Hughes

That’s a good thing that the club has done and hopefully will get a lot more fans in,” continued O’Hara. “We need to win every home game and that is our aim.

“Obviously, we want to win every game — but we just can’t get beat at East End Park. These are the games where we should definitely be picking the three points up.”

I haven’t caused a fuss

And O’Hara looks set to have a major part to play in the run-in.

Following nine successive substitute appearances under John Hughes — who describes O’Hara as the best finisher at the club — the waspish striker has started the club’s last two games against Arbroath and Hamilton.

O'Hara
Back in the starting XI: O’Hara

“I have just been working hard behind the scenes since the manager came in,” added O’Hara. “He has put me in for the last two games and I am delighted about that.

“I have kept the head down, haven’t caused a fuss — just coming in every day, working hard and playing in bounce games when we have them.

“I just try to impress as much as I can.”

He added: “It is great to hear, as a striker, that the manager thinks that you are one of the best goal-scorers at the club and I just hope that I can keep showing him that.

“In the last couple of seasons, I have tried to score as many goals as I can and that is what I am aiming to do towards the end of this season.

“But it doesn’t matter who is in the team as long as we are getting the right results.”

