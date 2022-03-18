Kevin O’Hara warns Morton they will face a different Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin O’Hara insists Dunfermline are an entirely different proposition from the side which capitulated in a 5-0 defeat against Morton.

The Pars suffered the chastening reverse at Cappielow in January, with O’Hara describing the afternoon as a ‘low point’ during a bitterly disappointing campaign.

However, the Fife outfit have the chance to make amends on Friday night in front of the BBC Scotland cameras when Dougie Imrie’s resurgent Ton visit East End Park.

“I think we have definitely improved as a squad,” said O’Hara. “That game at Cappielow was a low point in the season for everybody involved at the club.

“But we have put it behind us.

“We have progressed since that game and we are looking forward to the game on Friday night.

“We have created a lot more chances in the last two games. It’s now down to taking those opportunities when they come and trying to kill the game off.”

Fortress?

Indeed, Dunfermline’s need for victories is stark.

The Pars are currently bottom of the Championship, one point behind Queen of the South and a further six adrift of guaranteed safety — albeit with a game in hand.

And, in a bid to create a fortress on the Halbeath Road, East End Park chiefs have reduced ticket prices to £5 for the showdown.

“That’s a good thing that the club has done and hopefully will get a lot more fans in,” continued O’Hara. “We need to win every home game and that is our aim.

“Obviously, we want to win every game — but we just can’t get beat at East End Park. These are the games where we should definitely be picking the three points up.”

I haven’t caused a fuss

And O’Hara looks set to have a major part to play in the run-in.

Following nine successive substitute appearances under John Hughes — who describes O’Hara as the best finisher at the club — the waspish striker has started the club’s last two games against Arbroath and Hamilton.

“I have just been working hard behind the scenes since the manager came in,” added O’Hara. “He has put me in for the last two games and I am delighted about that.

“I have kept the head down, haven’t caused a fuss — just coming in every day, working hard and playing in bounce games when we have them.

“I just try to impress as much as I can.”

He added: “It is great to hear, as a striker, that the manager thinks that you are one of the best goal-scorers at the club and I just hope that I can keep showing him that.

“In the last couple of seasons, I have tried to score as many goals as I can and that is what I am aiming to do towards the end of this season.

“But it doesn’t matter who is in the team as long as we are getting the right results.”