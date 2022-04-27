Montrose assistant Ross Campbell admits his playing days are coming to an end but vows NEVER to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Montrose assistant Ross Campbell admits his playing days are coming to an end but vows NEVER to retire

By Scott Lorimer
April 27 2022, 5.05pm Updated: April 27 2022, 7.26pm
Montrose player and assistant Ross Campbell has no plans to ever retire - even though his playing days could be numbered.
As he approaches his 39th birthday Montrose assistant boss and striker Ross Campbell insists that he will never officially retire, even if he knows his playing days are coming to an end.

Alongside boss Stewart Petrie, the player/coach has helped deliver six consecutive top four finishes – across League One and League Two.

On the pitch, the veteran forward recently marked 150 appearances for the Gable Endies. A milestone he never thought he’d reach after the removal of his gall bladder at the start of the season.

‘Busy, older, tired’

Now, Campbell, son of legendary football figure Dick, is more than happy to take a back seat and leave the playing to the younger squad members.

“I’ll never retire,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“I don’t want the drama or the attention.

Ross Campbell alongside brother Iain and dad Dick pictured in 2013 for a Scottish cup publicity shot.
“I’ll always be fit enough but if I’m ever on the pitch then we’re probably down to the bare bones.

“I’m only helping the team now because we’re a wee bit short in the No 9 position.

“I want to finish. There are other things I want to be getting on with, like being a really good coach.

“And I’m just busy, older and more tired.”

Falkirk game will be cherished

Campbell has found the net once this campaign, in the side’s 3-0 defeat of Falkirk earlier this month.

The striker knows he may not score too many more, if any, but says the game will always remain special to him.

“I always hoped to reach 150 appearances, but at the start of the season I had to get my gall bladder removed,” he added.

“At that point I made peace with not being able to reach it.

“I’ve always been in pretty decent shape and made a few appearances and got close to it, then thought why not?

“A few injuries, illnesses and suspensions in the team meant that I needed to feature a bit more – the five subs rule has helped that.

“We went to Falkirk and I was on appearance 149.

“I get my 150th, I score a goal in a 3-0 victory and the team qualified for the play-offs.

“The fourth and most special thing was that my six-year-old son was there, that completed a great day.

“It will always be a special memory for me.”

Busy life outside football

Campbell has a lot to occupy himself outside the game.

In his day job he is the executive director overseeing the Oriam sports performance centre. He also has a young family to provide for.

But any thoughts of a rest this weekend at Alloa may be put on hold, however.

Boss Petrie could be pondering changes to the side, resting players ahead of their play-off semi-final with Airdrie.

Ross Campbell is under contract with Montrose until 2025.
Campbell says whatever part he plays, it will likely be a cameo.

“I can give you one guarantee and that is that I won’t be starting!” he joked.

“I’m not training at the levels I’d like to, just with so much on in my life.

“I might feature though; I came on on Saturday there and helped a bit.

“There are other people that need it and we might get a chance to look at some of the young boys we’ve got in the wings as well.

“Last weekend [against Queen’s Park] was a great confidence booster for the boys coming from behind.

“We know it’s Airdrie that we’re playing, so we can just focus on that now.”

 

