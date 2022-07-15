Ross Millen reveals ‘lastminute.com’ move to Raith Rovers and role in Ian Murray’s side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross Millen reveals ‘lastminute.com’ move to Raith Rovers and role in Ian Murray’s side

By Craig Cairns
July 15 2022, 12.41pm Updated: July 15 2022, 12.43pm
Raith Rovers latest signing Ross Millen
Raith Rovers right-back Ross Millen.

Ross Millen was largely enjoying his football down south when the call came from his agent.

The Raith Rovers right-back became Ian Murray’s third signing of the summer after Scott Brown and Dylan Easton.

At English League Two side Scunthorpe United at the time, he had slight doubts after a managerial change at Glanford Park.

His time in England followed spells with Dunfermline, Livingston, Clyde, Queens Park and, most recently, Kilmarnock.

Ross Millen during his time with Dunfermline.

Return to Scotland

After speaking to Murray, the son of Andy Millen – who had a short spell at Stark’s Park in 1997 – decided a “fresh start” was needed.

“It was just lastminute.com – because down south they didn’t start until later,” said Millen.

“The agent phoned me and said ‘Listen, what do you think about coming back up?’.

“I thought it was a good opportunity and the gaffer [Ian Murray] spoke well.

“I thought, ‘I’ll come back up and see what happens’.”

Senior role

Millen made his competitive debut in the 6-0 win over Peterhead on Wednesday.

At 27 years old Millen is certainly not nearing the end of his career – especially if he matches his father’s longevity.

But with hundreds of senior appearances under his belt he is expected to be an experienced head in a young side.

He is also expected to get high up the park from his starting position, something his manager praised during preseason.

Ross Millen made his first appearance in a friendly versus Dunbar United.

“On the pitch, I get up the park, play high,” said Millen. “We’re still working on it.

“We’ve got a lot of things to work on and it’s only been two weeks for the boys together.

“I think you can see the difference from the game when we played Queen of the South until now.”

Stirling respect

Next up for Raith is another home tie in the Premier Sports Cup, this time to Stirling Albion.

Millen remembers the challenge the Binos pose from his time at Queen’s Park.

“Stirling Albion were always a hard game,” he said.

“They’ve signed quite well as well. That’ll be a tough, tough game.”

