Referee correct on two calls, debate over another – Raith Rovers v Stirling penalty claims analysed

By Craig Cairns
July 17 2022, 11.57am Updated: July 17 2022, 1.13pm
Liam DIck challenges Kieran Moore (screenshot: Raith TV).

There were three penalty claims over the 90 minutes in Raith Rovers’ penalty-shootout defeat to Stirling Albion.

Qualification from Group A in the Premier Sports Cup is markedly more difficult for Ian Murray’s side following the 1-1 draw.

Aidan Connolly opened the scoring after a ropey start before Kieran Moore equalised for the visitors – Stirling went on to win on penalties.

There were three penalty claims during the match, Courier Sport analyses them.

Handball

The first one sees Ethan Ross cut inside, ride a tackle and strike towards goal.

On first viewing it appears that Paul McLean’s right arm has blocked the ball, which would have been a stronger shout for a spot-kick.

The replay shows that it is his left arm which comes across. While his arm moves towards the ball, it is the natural movement of his body.

In any case, the distance between the strike and the defender’s arm is too short for it to be a penalty – something referees take into consideration.

Ethan Ross

The next incident involves Ethan Ross – one of Rovers’ better players on the day – go down under a challenge in the box.

There is possibly slight contact from Jordan McGregor as Ross tries to plant his foot.

Even if there is it is not nearly enough for referee Calum Scott to point to the spot.

Stirling’s shout

It was actually Stirling who had the strongest penalty claim when Liam Dick swung a leg towards Stirling goalscorer Moore.

Liam Dick has his eyes on the ball but clearly makes contact.

The assistant referee’s view is blocked but Scott has a perfect view which can only mean he does not think there is enough contact to give the foul.

Referee Calum Scott has a perfect view to judge the Raith Rovers v Stirling penalties. (screenshot: Raith TV).

It was certainly the best case for a penalty on the day, with the Rovers boss admitting as much after the game.

Ian Murray explains ‘wake-up call’ result as Raith Rovers boss makes plea for more players

