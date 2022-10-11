James McPake having to ‘rein in’ Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder ‘itching’ to return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake having to ‘rein in’ Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder ‘itching’ to return

By Craig Cairns
October 11 2022, 6.00pm
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.

Paul Allan will “be like a new signing” for Dunfermline Athletic when he returns from injury.

That’s according to his manager who praised the midfielder both personally and professionally.

James McPake last week set out when he expects to see Allan return to training.

The 22-year-old was a second-half substitute in the first competitive match of the season versus East Fife.

He played the full 90 for the remaining Premier Sports Cup matches and the opening two League 1 fixtures, setting up Lewis McCann’s header versus FC Edinburgh.

Kevin O’Hara (left) and Paul Allan are both out injured. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Injury hits

That was early in August and by the time the next match versus Montrose kicked off he was in a moon boot.

“It was a stress fracture in his foot,” said McPake.

“It was either there before or aggravated by a twist in a training session.

“He came back into the session thinking that it was okay but when we got it scanned it showed up.

“He is itching to get going, itching to get back into training and help and be involved in the squad.

“We are having to rein him in a wee bit but as soon as the time is right it will not take him long to get up to speed.”

Boss empathetic

The Pars boss, who knows personally how difficult recovery can be, is wary not to rush the player back.

McPake doesn’t want to rush the player back. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“We are mindful that we don’t want him to break down because it has been a long period for him mentally as well,” said McPake.

“At the time he thought that he could play on and these are the worst ones.

“I have had injuries where you know when you are on the stretcher coming off and you know that you are going to be out for six months or a year.

“But when it is an injury where you are not quite sure what has actually happened – and you are waiting on a scan or an X-ray that shows an injury that in your head doesn’t feel that bad – you have got to look after it.

“We have had to do that with Paul.”

‘He’s got it’

Allan will face some stiff competition when he returns from Chris Hamilton, Joe Chalmers and Matty Todd.

The latter scored a great goal in the impressive 3-0 win at Alloa Athletic last weekend.

“He will be like a new signing when he comes back because he has not played much,” said McPake.

Allan ‘will be like a new signing’.

“He sets standards in training as well so it will be good to get him back when he comes back.

“He’s got it,” added the Pars manager.

“The way he keeps the ball, the way he moves the ball lends it to other players, gets it back – you can play through him.”

