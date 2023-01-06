Edinburgh ‘second for a reason’ as James McPake prepares Dunfermline for ANOTHER top of table clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Edinburgh ‘second for a reason’ as James McPake prepares Dunfermline for ANOTHER top of table clash

By Craig Cairns
January 6 2023, 6.00pm
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.

On the second day of the Scottish League One season Dunfermline faced Edinburgh having both won their opening matches.

James McPake’s Pars came away with one of their more convincing performances to date.

A double from Lewis McCann – who made his timely return in Dunfermline’s last match – and another from debutant Chris Mochrie sealed the points.

At the time you could be forgiven for seeing it as a routine for the league favourites against a newly promoted side.

When the clubs met again in October Alan Maybury’s side were top of the league having played one game more than the Pars.

Top spot at stake again

Now, when the teams face off for the third time this weekend, the capital side have the chance to leapfrog the league leaders.

“We’re halfway through the league now and they’re second for a reason,” said McPake.

“They’ve kept their form going, they score a lot of goals. We know it’s going to be a tough game.”

“They’ve recruited really well since they came up, they’ve done really well since they came up,” he added.

The Dunfermline manager said following the second meeting between the sides that he was a little surprised with Edinburgh’s approach that day.

The visitors sat in deep at East End Park and were eventually undone by a Liam Fontaine own goal.

Echoing his returning striker Kevin O’Hara, he isn’t surprised that they are where they are.

Closest rivals

While much title challenge chat continues to include Falkirk it is Edinburgh that have persisted as the Pars’ closest rivals.

“They have been most of the season,” said McPake.

“The got another great result at Airdrie there after going two goals down.

“I still think it’s too early to say ‘this will make our season, this could break our season’.

“Every team is still got their own fight for what they’re trying to do and we can only concentrate on us.”

James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
McPake’s side won comfortably last time at Meadowbank. Image: Craig Brown.

Saturday sees the best defence in the SPFL come up against its third-highest scorers.

Edinburgh have scored 42 times this season – with around a third (35%) of those have come in three matches against Airdrie – only Celtic and Rangers have scored more.

Stout defence

Dunfermline meanwhile have conceded just 11 league goals this season.

It is no accident that the Pars have conceded so few goals this season.

“I think that was evident from the first day we came in that it was something we needed to do,” said McPake.

“So far we’ve been pretty good defensively, but that’s as a team.

Kyle Benedictus has been at the heart of the Pars’ solid defence. Image: Craig Brown.

“Every week we work on the strengths of the opposition, in terms of what they can do.

“But there’s a big focus on how we can hurt them as well because we want to go there and win the game.

“We did that when we weren’t down [the last time], we were very dominant that day, it was a good performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in 'very quiet'…
Niall McGinn returned to the Dundee starting XI after injury
Niall McGinn closing in on Dundee exit with Glentoran deal close despite late Scottish…
Tony Gallacher at Hibs earlier this season. Image: SNS
Tony Gallacher: Returning star insists St Johnstone 'can do good things' this season
Aidan Connolly celebrates with Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus…
Dundee United manager Liam Fox
Liam Fox insists Dundee United will ‘take medicine and learn’ after Rangers defeat as…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Dundee United go 2-0 down at home to Rangers. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Online safety bill Picture shows; Rachel Talbot. Unknown. Supplied by NSPCC Date; Unknown
Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Grain is seen onboard the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
New Year resolutions ideas for 2023
How to be a better you in 2023
Letham Primary in Forfar.
All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus

Editor's Picks

Most Commented