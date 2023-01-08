3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath suffered their third heavy home defeat on the spin after a 4-1 loss to free-scoring Inverness on Saturday.

The Angus side have now crashed to two 4-1 defeats to Caley and Queen’s Park in the Championship and a 5-1 SPFL Trust Trophy loss to Dunfermline.

The latest reversal came just five days after Arbroath’s stunning 4-2 win at Dundee.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield as Dick Campbell’s side crashed to defeat and here are four talking points from the game:

No more Arbroath home comforts

Gayfield has been a fortress for Dick Campbell’s side during his seven years at Arbroath.

It has become a place that opposition players fear due to the elements and the dominance of Arbroath players in front of their own fans.

They only lost ONCE at home in the Championship last term – ironically to Saturday’s opponents Inverness.

But that has changed this term.

The 4-1 weekend defeat is the third on the bounce at Gayfield for the first time in Campbell’s time as Lichties boss.

It also means they have collected just seven points from eleven home games.

Campbell will know only too well that rediscovering home comforts is key to his side’s survival in the Championship.

Marcel Oakley Arbroath exit after Inverness loss is huge blow but Scott Stewart can fill void

Marcel Oakley has played his last game for Arbroath.

Wing-back Oakley has, arguably, been Campbell’s best summer signing and they will miss his energetic runs on the right flank.

But his departure is NOT a disaster.

Campbell is continually at pains to point out that he only wants to work with players who want to be at Arbroath.

Clearly, Oakley sees his future elsewhere.

At 20, the Birmingham City star has a bright future ahead of him with his career very much at its infancy.

But with Scott Stewart back to full fitness, Arbroath have a ready-made replacement.

Stewart’s powerful runs, dogged desire and fighting spirit is just what Arbroath need in their Championship survival bid.

New signings can spark revival

Arbroath have made some shrewd moves in the January transfer window.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has been particularly impressive with three decisive deliveries in the 4-2 win over Dundee and a goal against Inverness.

Yasin showed immense composure to draw Arbroath level on Saturday.

He also showed some clever touches and a keen creative eye as Arbroath’s best player.

Striker Sean Adarkwa showed, in flashes, that he can be the hold-up player they crave.

With Ryan Dow given a late debut and Steven Hetherington still to come in, Arbroath have bolstered their ranks.

And there are more new faces expected at Gayfield in the coming weeks.