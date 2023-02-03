Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to ‘getting out of bed and coming in’ to Dunfermline after penning two-year contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Chalmers echoes what many other Dunfermline players have said this season – he is enjoying his football.

The midfielder endured a difficult spell after signing in January 2020.

He has put relegation firmly behind him and has gone on to be a key component in James McPake’s starting XI.

Chalmers has started all but one of the Pars’ League One matches this season – he came off the bench for the other – and has triggered the option of a two-year extension.

The playmaker’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the season and he was quick to take up the option and extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

🆕 #DAFC midfielder Joe Chalmers has signed a new 2 year contract with the club👏 We'll hear more from Joe tomorrow 🏁 pic.twitter.com/OMyRTrPCS1 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 2, 2023

“I’m delighted,” he said. “I’m really enjoying being here, [from] the minute I came in.

A good place to be

“I look forward to getting out of my bed and coming in every morning.

“It’s a good place to be, it’s a good group of boys and a manager I’m really enjoying working under.

“When I got the chance to extend it, I didn’t need to think much about it and it was tied up pretty quickly.”

At 29, Chalmers is one of the more experienced players in a youthful Pars squad.

His manager explained the important role he plays in the side and how he leads by example.

The midfielder returned his manager’s praise and became the latest in a growing list of players to reference the good feeling around the club.

“It’s as good a group of boys I’ve been involved in,” said Chalmers.

One direction

“In terms of the way everybody gets on, the way everybody wants to get better and pull in the one direction.

“I feel as if everybody at the club’s pulling in the one direction.

“I think that’s what’s made a big difference to things on the park, but I think that togetherness off the park has helped on it.”

Dunfermline will be aiming to get back to winning ways after two cup exits and a disappointing draw with Clyde.

They do so against a Montrose that is still the only side in League One to take all three points off the Pars this season.

The match before that, in the early stages of the campaign, took a late goal from substitute Nikolay Todorov to win the game.

Chalmers believes the way the Pars have fought to the end in matches could just give them the edge needed in their quest for promotion.

“I think it is a mindset,” he said.

“It comes from the manager; we’re a fit group, we cover a lot of ground in games and by running, and never give up.

“Even when we’re not at our best, we keep fighting, and I think that’s gained us quite a lot of points this season.

“At the end of the season, you never know, those points could be the difference.”