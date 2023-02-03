Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to ‘getting out of bed and coming in’ to Dunfermline after penning two-year contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Chalmers says he looks forward to ‘getting out of bed and coming in’ to Dunfermline after penning two-year contract extension

By Craig Cairns
February 3 2023, 5.58pm Updated: February 3 2023, 6.02pm
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers has extended his deal at East End Park by two years. Image: Craig Brown.

Joe Chalmers echoes what many other Dunfermline players have said this season – he is enjoying his football.

The midfielder endured a difficult spell after signing in January 2020.

He has put relegation firmly behind him and has gone on to be a key component in James McPake’s starting XI.

Chalmers has started all but one of the Pars’ League One matches this season – he came off the bench for the other – and has triggered the option of a two-year extension.

The playmaker’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the season and he was quick to take up the option and extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “I’m really enjoying being here, [from] the minute I came in.

A good place to be

“I look forward to getting out of my bed and coming in every morning.

“It’s a good place to be, it’s a good group of boys and a manager I’m really enjoying working under.

“When I got the chance to extend it, I didn’t need to think much about it and it was tied up pretty quickly.”

At 29, Chalmers is one of the more experienced players in a youthful Pars squad.

His manager explained the important role he plays in the side and how he leads by example.

James McPake said the midfielder leads by example. Image: Craig Brown.

The midfielder returned his manager’s praise and became the latest in a growing list of players to reference the good feeling around the club.

“It’s as good a group of boys I’ve been involved in,” said Chalmers.

One direction

“In terms of the way everybody gets on, the way everybody wants to get better and pull in the one direction.

“I feel as if everybody at the club’s pulling in the one direction.

“I think that’s what’s made a big difference to things on the park, but I think that togetherness off the park has helped on it.”

Dunfermline will be aiming to get back to winning ways after two cup exits and a disappointing draw with Clyde.

They do so against a Montrose that is still the only side in League One to take all three points off the Pars this season.

The match before that, in the early stages of the campaign, took a late goal from substitute Nikolay Todorov to win the game.

Chalmers believes the way the Pars have fought to the end in matches could just give them the edge needed in their quest for promotion.

“I think it is a mindset,” he said.

“It comes from the manager; we’re a fit group, we cover a lot of ground in games and by running, and never give up.

“Even when we’re not at our best, we keep fighting, and I think that’s gained us quite a lot of points this season.

“At the end of the season, you never know, those points could be the difference.”

