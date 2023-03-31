Ian Murray: Raith Rovers need 6 from 6 in next two for fighting chance at Premiership playoff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray: Raith Rovers need 6 from 6 in next two for fighting chance at Premiership playoff

The Stark's Park club have games in hand to catch up on as they make a late bid for the top four.

By Craig Cairns
Murray is looking to bounce back after the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat. Image: SNS.
Murray is looking to bounce back after the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers must take maximum points from their next two matches if they are to have any chance of making a late push for the promotion playoffs.

That’s according to manager Ian Murray who has challenged his side to overcome league leaders at home this weekend.

It’ll be a quick turnaround as, a few days later, they host the side they lost to in last week’s SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Murray said he gave the players time to regroup following the 1-0 defeat to Hamilton but now has everyone available other than Jamie Gullan and Ross Matthews.

Ian Murray will be without Jamie Gullan for the rest of the season. Images: SNS.

“We’ll need six points out of the next two to give us a fighting chance going up to Inverness,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“Again, it depends on other results. We’re certainly not out of it, but we’re underdogs at the moment.

“We’re sitting off the pace. You’d always rather have the points in the bag, no matter what you’re going for.

“But we’ve got to believe we can do it.

“If we can win on Saturday it gives us great momentum going into Tuesday night’s game.

“If you win that then, with six games to go, you’ve got to consider yourself in it.”

Busy schedule

Rovers have two games in hand on some Scottish Championship.

A trip to Inverness a week on Saturday will be followed by taking on title-chasing Dundee at Dens Park a few days later.

That will complete an 11-day period in which they will have played four matches.

But first, they take on the side currently leading the pack on Saturday.

Murray is aware of the threat of Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Raith have gone toe-to-toe with Owen Coyle’s men in most of their meetings this season but were overwhelmed 5-2 the last time they met at Stark’s Park.

“It’s a team that’s done really, really well this season,” said Murray.

“They’ve probably exceeded expectations but again, at this stage of the season, where they are they’ll want to win it.

“We’ve seen their results have been a bit of a mixed bag because pressure can get to people in unfamiliar territory.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

David Gold sealed Arbroath's win over Ayr with a header. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr…
McMann is in defiant mood ahead of the Rangers showdown. Image: SNS
Rangers clash is no 'free hit' for Dundee United as Scott McMann insists Tangerines…
Ryan Sweeney won promotion with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and is determined to repeat that feat at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
Dick Campbell is delighted with the way his Arbroath side are playing. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell revels in 'fabulous night' as Arbroath 'send clear message' to Championship survival…
Arbroath finally celebrated a home win. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side give survival hopes huge…
Scotland defeated Spain for the first time in 39 years in midweek. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash
James McPake said Rhys Breen will miss this weekend's match. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake has 'a lot of irons in the fire' at Dunfermline and responds…
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
McPake is delighted to get Todd tied down on a new deal. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Fiona Armstrong: The Macnaughties get excited by visitors but at least they don't try…
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
Ana Reyes, author. Image: Little, Brown Book Group.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Biscoff cheesecake at Porters Bar and Restaurant.
Restaurant review: Great flavours and eye for detail make Porters a delight
Elfie Picket theatre company founders Calum Kelly and Taylor Dyson
Dundee play Ane City explores womanhood, social-class and the barriers young women face

Editor's Picks

Most Commented