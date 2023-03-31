Ian Murray: Raith Rovers need 6 from 6 in next two for fighting chance at Premiership playoff

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers must take maximum points from their next two matches if they are to have any chance of making a late push for the promotion playoffs.

That’s according to manager Ian Murray who has challenged his side to overcome league leaders at home this weekend.

It’ll be a quick turnaround as, a few days later, they host the side they lost to in last week’s SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Murray said he gave the players time to regroup following the 1-0 defeat to Hamilton but now has everyone available other than Jamie Gullan and Ross Matthews.

“We’ll need six points out of the next two to give us a fighting chance going up to Inverness,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“Again, it depends on other results. We’re certainly not out of it, but we’re underdogs at the moment.

“We’re sitting off the pace. You’d always rather have the points in the bag, no matter what you’re going for.

“But we’ve got to believe we can do it.

“If we can win on Saturday it gives us great momentum going into Tuesday night’s game.

“If you win that then, with six games to go, you’ve got to consider yourself in it.”

Busy schedule

Rovers have two games in hand on some Scottish Championship.

A trip to Inverness a week on Saturday will be followed by taking on title-chasing Dundee at Dens Park a few days later.

That will complete an 11-day period in which they will have played four matches.

But first, they take on the side currently leading the pack on Saturday.

Raith have gone toe-to-toe with Owen Coyle’s men in most of their meetings this season but were overwhelmed 5-2 the last time they met at Stark’s Park.

“It’s a team that’s done really, really well this season,” said Murray.

“They’ve probably exceeded expectations but again, at this stage of the season, where they are they’ll want to win it.

“We’ve seen their results have been a bit of a mixed bag because pressure can get to people in unfamiliar territory.”