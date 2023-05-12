Dunfermline’s James McPake among four SPFL bosses nominated for PFA Scotland manager of the year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has been nominated alongside Ange Postecoglou, Stephen Robinson and Darren Young for PFA Manager of the Season.

The Dunfermline boss led his side through a record-breaking League One title-winning season – losing just once in 36 league matches.

After a few months out of the game after leaving Dundee in February last year, McPake took up the helm at KDM Group East End Park last summer.

A record points total, a record number of clean sheets in all competitions and the first unbeaten season at home since the 1930s followed – just a few of the accolades achieved on top of their league success.

McPake has been nominated alongside treble-chasing Celtic boss Postecoglou, Robinson after he guided St Mirren to the top six and Young, who won the League Two title.

It comes in the same week the Dunfermline manager won the PFA Scotland League One manager of the year, with captain Kyle Benedictus – McPake’s first signing – winning the player award.