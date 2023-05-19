Paul Watson to play captain’s role in helping develop Montrose youth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Watson has vowed he’ll do all he can to ensure the future is bright at Montrose after signing for a 12th successive season.

Watson penned a new one-year deal earlier this week after showing incredible loyalty to the Links Park side.

The Montrose captain is one of a number of players who have devoted a large part of their career to the Angus club.

Terry Masson celebrated his testimonial last year and now it’s Watson’s turn.

Graham Webster and Andrew Steeves are likely to follow in earning testimonials.

But while Montrose have built their success on continuity, Watson is is looking to the future.

Montrose announced three academy graduates – Luca Giacomini, Callum Grant and Cammy Middleton – have all agreed their first professional deals earlier this week.

They will join keeper Ross Matthews, who signed a two-year deal in the summer, in making the step up.

And Watson will take a leading role in helping them settle into the first team.

“It’s great to see young players coming through our system now,” said Watson.

“They are the future of our club and it’s our responsibility to help them settle and develop.

“All three of them can make an impact.

“Luca is very comfortable on the ball, Callum has a lot of energy and Cammy is another keeper with real potential.

“They have earned their deals and now they are with the group they’ll work hard to get in.

“They know the standards we’ll expect and the levels they’ve got to reach to get in the team.

“As a captain my role is so much more than just what happens on the park.

“Yes I want to play as many games as possible but I’m coming up for 38 and I’m realistic enough to know my worth in other areas.

“If I can help on the pitch and off it then I’ll be delighted.”

Who are the Montrose youth graduates?

MIGHTY MO ACADEMY GRADUTAES OFFERED FIRST TEAM DEALS Montrose FC have offered youngsters Luca Giacomini, Callum Grant and Cammy Middleton one year deals as all three graduate from the Links Park Youth Academy. Full story: https://t.co/T7Fy3HZ95J pic.twitter.com/2Qj4PoAiEk — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) May 12, 2023

Luca Giacomini

Midfielder Giacomini, 18, started out at Dundee before moving to Montrose’s youth set-up via Arbroath Lads’ Club in 2020.

He forced his way into the first team squad last term – making five appearances from the bench.

Callum Grant

Grant, 17, also occupies a midfield berth. The Montrose-based star was at Gable Endies Academy and made four first team displays from the bench last year.

Cammy Middleton

Middleton, 18, was at Aberdeen and Huntly before joining the Montrose youth set-up.

He came off the bench to face Alloa last term, after a loan spell at Montrose Roselea.