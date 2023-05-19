Paul Watson to play captain’s role in helping develop Montrose youth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Watson to play captain’s role in helping develop Montrose youth

Watson signed a new deal earlier this week as academy graduates Luca Giacomini, Callum Grant and Cammy Middleton became latest stars to make step up.

By Ewan Smith
Paul Watson (left) and Ross Matthews.
Paul Watson is keen to harness talents of younger players such as Ross Matthews. Image: SNS

Paul Watson has vowed he’ll do all he can to ensure the future is bright at Montrose after signing for a 12th successive season.

Watson penned a new one-year deal earlier this week after showing incredible loyalty to the Links Park side.

The Montrose captain is one of a number of players who have devoted a large part of their career to the Angus club.

Terry Masson celebrated his testimonial last year and now it’s Watson’s turn.

Graham Webster and Andrew Steeves are likely to follow in earning testimonials.

But while Montrose have built their success on continuity, Watson is is looking to the future.

Paul Watson
Paul Watson has a key role to play in helping youth players settle at Montrose. Image: SNS

Montrose announced three academy graduates – Luca Giacomini, Callum Grant and Cammy Middleton – have all agreed their first professional deals earlier this week.

They will join keeper Ross Matthews, who signed a two-year deal in the summer, in making the step up.

And Watson will take a leading role in helping them settle into the first team.

“It’s great to see young players coming through our system now,” said Watson.

“They are the future of our club and it’s our responsibility to help them settle and develop.

“All three of them can make an impact.

“Luca is very comfortable on the ball, Callum has a lot of energy and Cammy is another keeper with real potential.

“They have earned their deals and now they are with the group they’ll work hard to get in.

“They know the standards we’ll expect and the levels they’ve got to reach to get in the team.

“As a captain my role is so much more than just what happens on the park.

“Yes I want to play as many games as possible but I’m coming up for 38 and I’m realistic enough to know my worth in other areas.

“If I can help on the pitch and off it then I’ll be delighted.”

Who are the Montrose youth graduates?

Luca Giacomini

Midfielder Giacomini, 18, started out at Dundee before moving to Montrose’s youth set-up via Arbroath Lads’ Club in 2020.

He forced his way into the first team squad last term – making five appearances from the bench.

Callum Grant

Grant, 17, also occupies a midfield berth. The Montrose-based star was at Gable Endies Academy and made four first team displays from the bench last year.

Cammy Middleton

Middleton, 18, was at Aberdeen and Huntly before joining the Montrose youth set-up.

He came off the bench to face Alloa last term, after a loan spell at Montrose Roselea.

