4 talking points as Raith Rovers hold their own but succumb to familiar failing in Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston

It all ended in bitter disappointment for Raith Rovers as they exited the Scottish Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Livingston.

The upset that many predicted or suspected might happen appeared to be on the cards when Jack Hamilton shot the Stark’s Park men into an early lead.

However, despite being dominant in the opening stages, and subsequently after the break, the Kirkcaldy side could not take take advantage on the scoreboard.

Ultimately, after Jamie Brandon’s leveller, substitute Dan MacKay proved the match-winner for Livi with a header just eight minutes from time.

Premier match-up

Rock bottom of the Premiership against joint-top of the Championship told just part of the story.

Livi came into the match without a win in 13 matches stretching back over three months.

They were supposed to be there for the taking.

However, manager Ian Murray warned before the game that Raith would need to be on top form to have a chance of taking a top-flight scalp.

The preamble to the game found Livi boss David Martindale making claims that Rovers are the bigger club, with a bigger budget, and with little between the teams.

Murray balked at the mention of the B word, joking there was another B to dismiss Martindale’s financial claims.

But, certainly, once the action got under way, the Lions manager appeared correct in his warning about the action on the pitch.

Raith caught Livi cold with a whirlwind opening that threatened to blow their hosts away.

All over the pitch, they had better players and in Lewis Vaughan had the game’s top performer.

But the Premiership men found a way to win, with the experience of seasoned campaigners like Jason Holt, Andrew Shinnie and Bruce Anderson telling.

Rovers proved capable of matching, if not bettering, top-flight opponents.

Defeat, however, showed there are lessons still to be learned in what they hope is a journey to the big league.

Let’s get physical

Livi have developed a reputation over the years as a rugged side, one always willing to do the so-called ‘dirty’ side of the game.

It was something mentioned in the build-up to the game by Shaun Byrne, who credits the Lions with teaching him there is more to football than being technically gifted.

Murray also warned his players they would have to match the physical nature of Rovers’ hosts.

The Almondvale side have evolved from the one that first entered the Premiership in 2018, determined to scrap for their survival.

But the message clearly got through to the Raith players and they did not take a step back throughout a tie littered with fouls, injuries and stoppages.

In fact, they more often than not won the battle.

The Stark’s Park side have some graceful footballers.

But the likes of Vaughan, Aidan Connolly, Callum Smith and Josh Mullin proved they can also get ugly when needed.

Aerial combat

They have all followed very different performances, but Raith have now lost their last three games in a row.

And in each defeat – all by just one goal – the winner has come from an opponent’s header.

Against Airdrie, Nikolay Todorov nodded in a Mason Hancock deliver, in the loss to Queen’s Park it came when Sean Welsh got his head to a Dom Thomas corner.

And Livi secured their place in the fifth round draw thanks to Dan MacKay’s header from a Stephen Kelly cross.

From a Rovers perspective, responsibility can be apportioned to different players beyond those not preventing the ball from arriving in the box.

Euan Murray was beaten in the air by Todorov, Shaun Byrne was marking Welsh, and Scott Brown and Liam Dick lost their aerial duel with MacKay.

In tight games, they were fleeting moments that cost dearly.

With no recognised centre-half on the pitch at Almondvale, it is an area in which Raith remain undermanned.

But, no matter the personnel, Ian Murray will be desperate to ensure that losing to headers does not become an even nastier habit.

Former Lions roar

Five players in the Raith ranks had extra special reason to want to perform well against Livi.

Goal-scorer Jack Hamilton, defender Ross Millen and midfielders Josh Mullin, Shaun Byrne and Dylan Easton have all spent time at Almondvale.

In Mullin’s case, he was on the Lions’ books for five years over two spells, and Byrne spent three successful years in West Lothian.

Hamilton had a six-year spell with Livi punctuated by repeated loan spells away from the club.

Millen spent just one season with the club, whilst Easton kicked off his career with the Lions before quickly moving to St Johnstone.

Returning to an old stomping ground can bring added motivation for former players and Rovers’ quintet appeared no different.

Easton was a late substitute, but the other four were at the heart of a performance from the Kirkcaldy side that might have brought greater rewards.

In particular, Millen provided the assist for Hamilton’s early opening goal.

In the end, however, the defeat will have stung just as much for everyone in the knowledge that a top-flight scalp was not beyond their capabilities.