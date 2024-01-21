4 talking points as Raith Rovers hold their own but succumb to familiar failing in Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 talking points as Raith Rovers hold their own but succumb to familiar failing in Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston

The Stark's Park side threatened an upset until Dan MacKay's late header.

Raith Rovers' Kyle Turner bundles over Andrew Shinnie to give away a penalty during the Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

It all ended in bitter disappointment for Raith Rovers as they exited the Scottish Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Livingston.

The upset that many predicted or suspected might happen appeared to be on the cards when Jack Hamilton shot the Stark’s Park men into an early lead.

However, despite being dominant in the opening stages, and subsequently after the break, the Kirkcaldy side could not take take advantage on the scoreboard.

Ultimately, after Jamie Brandon’s leveller, substitute Dan MacKay proved the match-winner for Livi with a header just eight minutes from time.

Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan (right) battle for the ball with Livingston's Scott Pittman. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
Premier match-up

Rock bottom of the Premiership against joint-top of the Championship told just part of the story.

Livi came into the match without a win in 13 matches stretching back over three months.

They were supposed to be there for the taking.

However, manager Ian Murray warned before the game that Raith would need to be on top form to have a chance of taking a top-flight scalp.

The preamble to the game found Livi boss David Martindale making claims that Rovers are the bigger club, with a bigger budget, and with little between the teams.

Murray balked at the mention of the B word, joking there was another B to dismiss Martindale’s financial claims.

But, certainly, once the action got under way, the Lions manager appeared correct in his warning about the action on the pitch.

Raith caught Livi cold with a whirlwind opening that threatened to blow their hosts away.

Raith Rovers strikerJack Hamilton. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
All over the pitch, they had better players and in Lewis Vaughan had the game’s top performer.

But the Premiership men found a way to win, with the experience of seasoned campaigners like Jason Holt, Andrew Shinnie and Bruce Anderson telling.

Rovers proved capable of matching, if not bettering, top-flight opponents.

Defeat, however, showed there are lessons still to be learned in what they hope is a journey to the big league.

Let’s get physical

Livi have developed a reputation over the years as a rugged side, one always willing to do the so-called ‘dirty’ side of the game.

It was something mentioned in the build-up to the game by Shaun Byrne, who credits the Lions with teaching him there is more to football than being technically gifted.

Murray also warned his players they would have to match the physical nature of Rovers’ hosts.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (right) gives out advice during the Scottish Cup defeat to Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
The Almondvale side have evolved from the one that first entered the Premiership in 2018, determined to scrap for their survival.

But the message clearly got through to the Raith players and they did not take a step back throughout a tie littered with fouls, injuries and stoppages.

In fact, they more often than not won the battle.

The Stark’s Park side have some graceful footballers.

But the likes of Vaughan, Aidan Connolly, Callum Smith and Josh Mullin proved they can also get ugly when needed.

Aerial combat

They have all followed very different performances, but Raith have now lost their last three games in a row.

And in each defeat – all by just one goal – the winner has come from an opponent’s header.

Against Airdrie, Nikolay Todorov nodded in a Mason Hancock deliver, in the loss to Queen’s Park it came when Sean Welsh got his head to a Dom Thomas corner.

And Livi secured their place in the fifth round draw thanks to Dan MacKay’s header from a Stephen Kelly cross.

Livingston's Dan MacKay heads in the winning goal, despite the attentions of Scott Brown and Liam Dick. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
From a Rovers perspective, responsibility can be apportioned to different players beyond those not preventing the ball from arriving in the box.

Euan Murray was beaten in the air by Todorov, Shaun Byrne was marking Welsh, and Scott Brown and Liam Dick lost their aerial duel with MacKay.

In tight games, they were fleeting moments that cost dearly.

With no recognised centre-half on the pitch at Almondvale, it is an area in which Raith remain undermanned.

But, no matter the personnel, Ian Murray will be desperate to ensure that losing to headers does not become an even nastier habit.

Former Lions roar

Five players in the Raith ranks had extra special reason to want to perform well against Livi.

Goal-scorer Jack Hamilton, defender Ross Millen and midfielders Josh Mullin, Shaun Byrne  and Dylan Easton have all spent time at Almondvale.

In Mullin’s case, he was on the Lions’ books for five years over two spells, and Byrne spent three successful years in West Lothian.

Hamilton had a six-year spell with Livi punctuated by repeated loan spells away from the club.

Jack Hamilton shoots at goal to five Raith Rovers an early opening goal against Livingston. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
Millen spent just one season with the club, whilst Easton kicked off his career with the Lions before quickly moving to St Johnstone.

Returning to an old stomping ground can bring added motivation for former players and Rovers’ quintet appeared no different.

Easton was a late substitute, but the other four were at the heart of a performance from the Kirkcaldy side that might have brought greater rewards.

In particular, Millen provided the assist for Hamilton’s early opening goal.

In the end, however, the defeat will have stung just as much for everyone in the knowledge that a top-flight scalp was not beyond their capabilities.

