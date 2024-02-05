Ian Murray picks out one positive from Raith Rovers’ defeat to Airdrie as he sets out plans for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray picks out one positive from Raith Rovers’ defeat to Airdrie as he sets out plans for Dundee United

The Stark's Park side have now lost their last five matches ahead of the top-of-the-table Championship clash.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks dejected as his side lose to Airdrie.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray admits he is ‘clutching at straws’ to draw any positive from Friday night’s loss against Airdrie.

But he insists Keith Watson’s comeback was one bright spot in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final setback.

The 1-0 defeat – a third in four games against Airdrie this season – lengthened the Stark’s Park side’s current slump ahead of the visit of Dundee United a week on Friday.

The Kirkcaldy men have now suffered five consecutive losses and have only tasted victory once in their last eight matches.

They have also not won any of their last five matches at home as they prepare to host league leaders United.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson gets on the ball and holds off Airdrie attacker Nikolay Todorov.
Keith Watson made his return for Raith Rovers against Airdrie after more than four months out. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

There appear to be more questions than answers to the run Rovers find themselves in.

But the return of Watson following more than four months on the sidelines for the experienced defender was a step in the right direction following recent defensive problems.

Murray said: “I thought Keith was probably our best player, considering it was his first game for a number of weeks.

“And it was a really hard game to come into as well, against a couple of decent strikers on quite a big occasion.

“That’s our only positive and, even then, we’re clutching at straws a little bit.”

Raith now have the best part of a fortnight to stew over another defeat.

Lay-off plans

With no Scottish Cup involvement, it is a long time to ponder a worrying slump and the failure to reach a cup final.

However, Murray is eager to use the lay-off productively as he mulls over just what has gone wrong since the high of that 1–0 win over United in mid-December.

He added: “I don’t really like too much time off, but we have got a really busy schedule coming up in February.

“We’ve got games to catch up on. We’ve got a midweek game against Morton and we’ve got another one against Thistle to rearrange.

“And we’ll have another one now because the weekend of the SPFL Trust Trophy final we’re supposed to be playing Airdrie.

Raith Rovers winger Josh Mullin bursts between two Dundee United defenders with his eyes firmly on the ball.
Raith have only won once since beating Dundee United at Tannadice in December. Image: SNS Group.

“We’re going to have a few busy midweeks now.

“So, it’s probably not a bad time to just give the guys a wee bit of a rest and a recharge and then it will be all systems go.

“It’s a long week when you don’t have a game at the end of it and it’s sometimes quite hard mentally for players to get going and constantly have that bit between their teeth.

“But we’ll try to keep them bubbling along and see if we can get a wee bounce game in there as well.

“We’ll get minutes in the legs and then we’re back on the Friday night against United.

“The break has come at a good time for us, because we’ve not played well now for a few weeks and we need to try to rectify it as quickly as we can.”

Good time

Meanwhile, Murray is hopeful a packed Stark’s Park can spur his team on to success.

It would be the perfect time for a return to winning ways, given United stretched their lead at the top of the Championship to four points at the weekend.

Another defeat for Raith would give the Tangerines a sizeable seven-point advantage, but a Rovers victory cuts the gap to just one point.

Murray said: “It is going to be another really good occasion. It’s going to be another really big crowd.

“I’m sure there’ll be a big travelling support from United and we’ll have a good support as well.

“And we’ll do all we can to try to win.”

