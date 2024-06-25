What Dunfermline need as they hunt replacement for departed Josh Edwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What Dunfermline need as they hunt replacement for departed Josh Edwards

The full-back has left a significant void after joining Charlton Athletic.

Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Josh Edwards always seemed like the kind of player Dunfermline would eventually cash in on.

Disappointingly for them, the release clause in his contract extension means the fee is not as high as they would have wanted for a key performer.

A near-six-figure sum is next to nothing for even an English League One club like Charlton Athletic to spend on a player with the potential to be a first-team regular and firm fans’ favourite.

That is exactly what the 24-year-old was at East End Park – and what will make him an extremely difficult player to replace.

Josh Edwards in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. as he blocks a cross from Raith Rovers winger Josh Mullin.
Josh Edwards blocks a cross from Raith Rovers winger Josh Mullin during a Fife derby last season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

It is why manager James McPake has already warned the Fifers will not be able to find an identikit successor.

In his five years at the club, Edwards made nearly 200 appearances and, in his final season played in every single Championship match.

He was visibly annoyed when McPake substituted him with 11 minutes remaining against Dundee United in March to spoil his 100 per cent record.

Someone with that recent fitness history will be hard for the Pars to replace, never mind the qualities he produced on the left flank.

A vital cog

When Barnsley tested Dunfermline’s resolve with an offer during the January transfer window, McPake was desperate to avoid Edwards’ exit.

He understood the difficulty of replacing a vital cog in his team midway through the campaign, and in the midst of the threat of a relegation battle.

The defender’s athleticism made him ideal for McPake’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

Edwards proved he was a full-back with the ability to play wide in midfield and with the desire to get forward.

Josh Edwards celebrates scoring for the Pars against Airdrie last season.
Josh Edwards netted four goals for Dunfermline last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Some supporters questioned his final product but he whipped in some fantastic crosses.

And, with seven assists, he topped the club’s charts for 2023/24, whilst also pitching in with four goals.

But he also had the engine to motor back into defence to complete his core duties at the back.

Dunfermline chairman and chief executive David Cook insists filling the gap at left-back is a priority and that ‘several players have been identified’. Freed Aberdeen youngster Kieran Mgwenya is one of those.

But, whoever, comes in will have big shoes to fill.

