What Dunfermline need as they hunt replacement for departed Josh Edwards

Josh Edwards always seemed like the kind of player Dunfermline would eventually cash in on.

Disappointingly for them, the release clause in his contract extension means the fee is not as high as they would have wanted for a key performer.

A near-six-figure sum is next to nothing for even an English League One club like Charlton Athletic to spend on a player with the potential to be a first-team regular and firm fans’ favourite.

That is exactly what the 24-year-old was at East End Park – and what will make him an extremely difficult player to replace.

It is why manager James McPake has already warned the Fifers will not be able to find an identikit successor.

In his five years at the club, Edwards made nearly 200 appearances and, in his final season played in every single Championship match.

He was visibly annoyed when McPake substituted him with 11 minutes remaining against Dundee United in March to spoil his 100 per cent record.

Someone with that recent fitness history will be hard for the Pars to replace, never mind the qualities he produced on the left flank.

A vital cog

When Barnsley tested Dunfermline’s resolve with an offer during the January transfer window, McPake was desperate to avoid Edwards’ exit.

He understood the difficulty of replacing a vital cog in his team midway through the campaign, and in the midst of the threat of a relegation battle.

The defender’s athleticism made him ideal for McPake’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

Edwards proved he was a full-back with the ability to play wide in midfield and with the desire to get forward.

Some supporters questioned his final product but he whipped in some fantastic crosses.

And, with seven assists, he topped the club’s charts for 2023/24, whilst also pitching in with four goals.

But he also had the engine to motor back into defence to complete his core duties at the back.

Dunfermline chairman and chief executive David Cook insists filling the gap at left-back is a priority and that ‘several players have been identified’. Freed Aberdeen youngster Kieran Mgwenya is one of those.

But, whoever, comes in will have big shoes to fill.