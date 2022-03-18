JIM SPENCE: Dundee and fans are like couple headed for divorce – it’s up to John Nelms to prevent permanent estrangement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee FC find themselves shrouded in a fog of apathy.

Propping up the league table and facing possible relegation, many fans seem to have abandoned hope and last weekend the stands were also forsaken by large numbers.

High prices and the often intimidating atmosphere when Rangers visit may have put many supporters off, but the home seats were well under-occupied, with only around 1500 fans present last Sunday for the Scottish cup defeat.

These are worrying portents for the club, with supporters signalling their disenchantment.

Communications between Dundee managing director John Nelms and the supporters’ organisations are as fragile as that of a couple heading for divorce.

Fans want answers to many questions but if they can’t even talk to the main man to ask those questions their frustrations will grow.

The worry is that if fans continue to be treated like strangers, a fair number may walk away and seek a permanent separation from the club they love.

Plans for the proposed new stadium at Camperdown appear to be in limbo and, with the Main Stand and the Derry enclosure at Dens Park increasingly resembling relics from yesteryear, the old stadium is creaking like a geriatric’s knees.

The future is uncertain and supporters need some specific reassurances to genuine concerns on where the club is headed.

Rumours of the club seeking a ground-share, possibly at Tannadice, have alarmed supporters, most of whom would run a mile from such a possibility.

Dundee fans feel they’re voiceless and that their legitimate concerns are going unheard.

It’s a potentially toxic situation and, irrespective of what supporters feel about Mark McGhee’s appointment, it makes the manager’s job even harder when fans feel so disconnected from their club.

A fresh sense of unity and purpose is needed – and quickly – if the club is to have any hope of flourishing.

That requires trust on both sides – and needs John Nelms and fan groups getting round a table, face-to-face, and thrashing things out to ensure the club’s future is in good hands.

Dundee United are leaning heavily on their academy and youth set-up this season.

The club’s plan of rearing their own is clear from the number of first-team appearances made by home grown talents.

I’m a fan of the concept, but any policy heavily reliant on youth is likely to yield as many who don’t go the distance as those who do.

That’s simply the nature of football development.

Predicting a bright future for the up-and-coming can prove as big a gamble as picking the winning lottery numbers, but every so often a talent emerges that looks as though all the stars have aligned to ensure it will have long-lasting lustre.

Ross Graham looks to me to be such a prospect.

The 21-year-old United defender has refused to relinquish his first team shirt since making his league debut against Celtic.

His highly impressive performances and a terrific headed goal in the draw v Rangers at Tannadice in February are firm evidence of the progress of a young man who has overcome an unfulfilling loan spell at Dunfermline, which could’ve shaken his confidence, but instead seems to have filled him with great resolve

He’s shown exceptional drive, determination and concentration levels, and has fully merited his first ever call-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad.

A product of the SFA youth academy at St John’s High School in Dundee, Graham proves adversity can be a better teacher than untrammelled early success.

He looks to have a very bright career ahead of him.