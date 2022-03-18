JIM SPENCE: Dundee and fans are like couple headed for divorce – it’s up to John Nelms to prevent permanent estrangement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: Dundee and fans are like couple headed for divorce – it’s up to John Nelms to prevent permanent estrangement

By Jim Spence
March 18 2022, 6.00pm
John Nelms (inset) must engage with Dundee fans, whose apathy was clear to see at last weekend's Scottish Cup clash with Rangers
John Nelms (inset) must engage with Dundee fans, whose apathy was clear to see at last weekend's Scottish Cup clash with Rangers

Dundee FC find themselves shrouded in a fog of apathy.

Propping up the league table and facing possible relegation, many fans seem to have abandoned hope and last weekend the stands were also forsaken by large numbers.

High prices and the often intimidating atmosphere when Rangers visit may have put many supporters off, but the home seats were well under-occupied, with only around 1500 fans present last Sunday for the Scottish cup defeat.

These are worrying portents for the club, with supporters signalling their disenchantment.

A sparse section of Dens Park against Rangers

Communications between Dundee managing director John Nelms and the supporters’ organisations are as fragile as that of a couple heading for divorce.

Fans want answers to many questions but if they can’t even talk to the main man to ask those questions their frustrations will grow.

The worry is that if fans continue to be treated like strangers, a fair number may walk away and seek a permanent separation from the club they love.

Plans for the proposed new stadium at Camperdown appear to be in limbo and, with the Main Stand and the Derry enclosure at Dens Park increasingly resembling relics from yesteryear, the old stadium is creaking like a geriatric’s knees.

The future is uncertain and supporters need some specific reassurances to genuine concerns on where the club is headed.

John Nelms refused to take questions from journalists at Mark McGhee’s managerial unveiling at Dens Park

Rumours of the club seeking a ground-share, possibly at Tannadice, have alarmed supporters, most of whom would run a mile from such a possibility.

Dundee fans feel they’re voiceless and that their legitimate concerns are going unheard.

It’s a potentially toxic situation and, irrespective of what supporters feel about Mark McGhee’s appointment, it makes the manager’s job even harder when fans feel so disconnected from their club.

A fresh sense of unity and purpose is needed – and quickly – if the club is to have any hope of flourishing.

That requires trust on both sides – and needs John Nelms and fan groups getting round a table, face-to-face, and thrashing things out to ensure the club’s future is in good hands.

Ross Graham has been a standout academy product for Dundee United this season

Dundee United are leaning heavily on their academy and youth set-up this season.

The club’s plan of rearing their own is clear from the number of first-team appearances made by home grown talents.

I’m a fan of the concept, but any policy heavily reliant on youth is likely to yield as many who don’t go the distance as those who do.

That’s simply the nature of football development.

Predicting a bright future for the up-and-coming can prove as big a gamble as picking the winning lottery numbers, but every so often a talent emerges that looks as though all the stars have aligned to ensure it will have long-lasting lustre.

Ross Graham looks to me to be such a prospect.

The 21-year-old United defender has refused to relinquish his first team shirt since making his league debut against Celtic.

His highly impressive performances and a terrific headed goal in the draw v Rangers at Tannadice in February are firm evidence of the progress of a young man who has overcome an unfulfilling loan spell at Dunfermline, which could’ve shaken his confidence, but instead seems to have filled him with great resolve

He’s shown exceptional drive, determination and concentration levels, and has fully merited his first ever call-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad.

A product of the SFA youth academy at St John’s High School in Dundee, Graham proves adversity can be a better teacher than untrammelled early success.

He looks to have a very bright career ahead of him.

PODCAST: Dundee United MUST hit top six target, apathy takes hold at Dens Park and opportunity knocks for St Johnstone

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]