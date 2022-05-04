Former Dundee and Celtic star Leigh Griffiths released by Falkirk after three months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee and Celtic star Leigh Griffiths has been released by Falkirk after less than three months at the club.

The 31-year-old left Dens Park in January following a disappointing return to his old club.

After signing in August, fitness issues dogged the on-loan striker and he struggled to reach anywhere near the heights of his first spell at the club between 2009 and 2011.

Griffiths joined the League One Bairns following a drawn-out wrangle between the Dark Blues and parent club Celtic after Dundee ended his loan stint early.

But the move to Falkirk hasn’t worked out either with Griffiths scoring twice in 11 appearances.

His first came from the penalty spot with the second a consolation goal in a heavy home defeat to Airdrieonians as the Bairns finished a disappointing sixth in the third tier.

His contract there, reported to be worth £1,500 per week, was short-term and Falkirk have now announced the departure of the former Scotland man.

Griffiths is among 10 players leaving the club this summer including ex-Dee and United man Paul Dixon as well as former Dundee United midfielder Charlie Telfer.

Those two goals brought Griffiths’ career tally to 243 goals in 538 appearances for clubs and country.